Chickens, hay and equipment lost in shed fire
TOWN OF ROSENDALE – Over 200 chickens perished in a shed fire in the town of Rosendale on April 16.
A call reporting a blaze inside a pole shed at N9366 Hickory Road was received by the Fond du Lac County Communications Center around 10:30 a.m. The property owner told fire officials that the 40x40-foot structure contained around 200 bales of hay and a skid loader. The contents of the structure along with an attached chicken coop housing 200 chickens was deemed a total loss.
The fire is believed to have started from a heat lamp being used inside the chicken coop.
Responding to the fire was the Rosendale Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department, Brandon/ Fairwater Fire Department, Lamartine Fire Department with RIT and Waupun Fire Department with RIT.
