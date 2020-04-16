CLOSE

Fire departments from Rosendale, Eldorado, Brandon/ Fairwater, Lamartine and Waupun responded to a shed fire in the town of Rosendale on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Photo: , Doug Raflik Action Reporter Media)

TOWN OF ROSENDALE – Over 200 chickens perished in a shed fire in the town of Rosendale on April 16.

A call reporting a blaze inside a pole shed at N9366 Hickory Road was received by the Fond du Lac County Communications Center around 10:30 a.m. The property owner told fire officials that the 40x40-foot structure contained around 200 bales of hay and a skid loader. The contents of the structure along with an attached chicken coop housing 200 chickens was deemed a total loss.

The fire is believed to have started from a heat lamp being used inside the chicken coop.

Responding to the fire was the Rosendale Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department, Brandon/ Fairwater Fire Department, Lamartine Fire Department with RIT and Waupun Fire Department with RIT.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/04/16/chickens-hay-and-equipment-lost-town-rosendale-shed-fire/5146142002/