Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Wisconsin FFA State Convention scheduled for June 15-18, 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

According to state FFA officials, the decision was based on the safety and health of Wisconsin FFA members and supporters.

Will FFA members gather later this summer? (Photo: National FFA)

"At the same time, we are committed to providing Wisconsin FFA members with the best State FFA Convention experience possible," said John Hromyak, executive director, Wisconsin FFA Foundation said Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA will continue to update everyone with next steps, including an initial online experience for FFA members in June with hopes of hosting an in-person convention later in the summer.

Additionally, the Convention Expo planned for Wednesday, June 17, has been canceled and we will follow up with registrants soon.

