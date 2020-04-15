CLOSE

As of April 15, 8.500 pounds of shredded cheese headed to Ruby's Pantry, which contacted Burnett Dairy Cooperative saying the food pantry needed dairy products. Pictured is Michael Robin, Burnett Dairy warehouse assistant, loading cheese into a refrigerated truck. (Photo: Burnett Dairy Cooperative)

GRANTSBURG, WI – Burnett Dairy Cooperative, a full-service cooperative that produces cheese, is stepping up to support its community in their greatest moment of need.

Burnett Dairy Cooperative and its member farmers are keeping to business as usual and donating cheese to food pantries, schools and nonprofit organizations supplying free meals. The cheese is being given to organizations based nearby the Cooperative’s Grantsburg, Wisc. headquarters, including in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

On April 15, more than 8,500 pounds of shredded cheese headed to Ruby's Pantry, according to Jenny Binversie, marketing communication administrator with Burnett Dairy Cooperative.

Additionally, the coop made 16,000 pounds of shredded Mozzarella cheese which will head to 19 area schools later this week. Each student that signed up for meals from their school will be receiving a two-pound bag of shredded Mozzarella cheese.

“The Burnett Dairy Cooperative and our member farmers recognized an opportunity to make a difference during an extremely challenging time for our country and the dairy industry,” said Dan Dowling, CEO and president for the Burnett Dairy Cooperative. “Farmers have always been the backbone of the national food supply, so we felt a responsibility to marshal our resources—and a little ingenuity—to fight hunger in our communities by donating as much cheese as we can.”

As part of the effort, Chell Trucking (of Siren, Wisc.) is donating time and refrigerated truck space to help safely distribute the cheese to partners.

