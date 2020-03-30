CLOSE

Without students on campus or significant research being conducted in the DCC, and in anticipation of possible labor shortages due to COVID-19 illness, UW Madison CALS temporarily close the campus facility and consolidate the dairy herd at the college's agricultural research stations (Photo: Sevie Kenyon, UW–Madison CALS)

MADISON – In the matter of weeks, the changes wrought by the coronavirus on the UW-Madison campus have been many, including the exodus of students from the classroom to online instruction and staff working remotely in accordance with the Governor's "Safer at Home" order.

Under these extraordinary circumstances, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has closed campus’ Dairy Cattle Center (DCC) for up to 60 days, effective Friday, March 27.

“Without students on campus or significant research being conducted in the DCC, and in anticipation of possible labor shortages due to COVID-19 illness, it was a straightforward choice to temporarily close the campus facility and consolidate our herd at our agricultural research stations,” said Kent Weigel, professor and chair of the Department of Dairy Science in a news release.

Kent Weigel (Photo: UW Madison)

The final milking occurred on Friday, March 27. Employees will spend the next several days cleaning the facility to prepare for a reopening. External vendors will assist with shutting down the milking equipment and safely capping the silos to maintain the quality of the feed that remains in storage.

Full-time employees at the Dairy Cattle Center will be given the opportunity to work at the Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center located at the university’s Arlington Agricultural Research Station.

Foremost Farms, the Wisconsin-based dairy processing cooperative that collects milk from the DCC cows, will coordinate with the state milk inspector at DATCP to place the DCC in a “dry” status. If the closure lasts longer than 60 days, the DCC will need to undergo a reopening inspection to maintain its grade-A milk license. University officials will reevaluate plans for the DCC in early May.

The Dairy Cattle Center was built in 1956 to replace the original dairy barn built in 1898. (Photo: Sevie Kenyon, UW–Madison CALS)

The DCC was built in 1956 to replace the original dairy barn built in 1898. It underwent a $3 million renovation in 2013 to update feed storage, milking facilities, ventilation and living conditions for the cattle, as well as a $800,000 renovation of the classroom, laboratory, and locker room spaces in 2017.

In a typical academic year, the facility is used heavily by undergraduate, graduate and professional students in UW–Madison’s dairy science, veterinary medicine and Farm and Industry Short Course programs for hands-on training and research. Fifteen courses use the facility during a typical academic year. It is also used for numerous research projects that require close proximity to campus laboratories.

