Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (Photo: WFTD)

There will be a new face leading Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

The Board of Directors of WI FTD have tapped Arnie Jennerman as the show's new general manager. He will begin his duties prior to the 2020 show which will be hosted by Eau Claire County at Silver Spring Farms, July 21-23.

According to current show manager Matt Glewen, Jennerman, a Wisconsin native and Verona resident, has been employed outside of agriculture for most of his career.

"Most recently he has served as Interim Executive Director of the UW Madison Student Health Services, a $30M enterprise employing over 200 staff," Glewen said in a news release. "Prior to that he worked in a number of technology related management positions at UW Madison."

Prior to his work at UW Madison, Jennerman spent over 25 years in the private sector, working in manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and accounting, where he served clients in the milk, cheese and feed manufacturing industry.

Jennerman's background is in management and finance with an MBA in marketing from UW Madison.

Arnie Jennerman (Photo: Courtesy FTD)

"Arnie's roots in agriculture run deep. Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm, he has fond memories of attending many what were then called "Farm Progress Days" with his family," Glewen said. "In recent years he volunteered at the Dane County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show held at the Statz Farm."

Jennerman also serves as a volunteer at World Dairy Expo and owns farm land that he rents out to neighboring dairy and crop farmers.

As general manager of Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show, Jennerman says he is looking forward to applying his planning, leadership, financial, and management skills to serving the agriculture industry of Wisconsin.

Jennerman will be working alongside Glewen over the two-year transition period.

