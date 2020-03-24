CLOSE

MADISON, WI

Pesticide applicator certification testing temporarily suspended

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending pesticide certification testing. Exams scheduled on and after March 18, 2020, are canceled. DATCP is extending certifications until June 30, 2020, for anyone who has a pesticide applicator certification that expires January 31–May 31, 2020.

Eligible new applicators can submit a 30-day temporary trainee registration form to work under the supervision of a certified applicator. The form is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/ComPestAppTempLicense.pdf. For all temporary registration applications received March 18–June 1, 2020, DATCP will extend the 30-day limit until June 30, 2020.

MADISON, WI

Insurers ordered to assist restaurants offering delivery during COVID-19

On March 23, at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable ordered insurers operating in Wisconsin to assist restaurants who have begun offering delivery service to customers during the COVID-19 public health crisis. This order is in support of the Evers administration’s work to support the nearly 13,000 restaurants and their workers across the state that have been ordered to close to customers except for delivery and pickup services.

Insurers must cover delivery services for restaurants on personal auto insurance policies and must offer coverage for hired drivers and non-owned automobiles as a rider on a restaurant’s general liability insurance if it is requested – both at no extra cost to the policyholders.

“I’m grateful that so many Wisconsin restaurants and their workers are serving our communities through delivery, takeout, and drive-throughs. With the insurance industry stepping up to provide coverage for deliveries, restaurants and workers will have the protection they need to operate in this temporary economy,” said Governor Evers. “I know we’re all are looking forward to the day when our communities are healthy again, and when we can visit our favorite supper club on a Friday night with family and friends.”

“Restaurants are an integral part of our lives here in Wisconsin. I want to thank Wisconsin insurers for stepping up and making this coverage possible at no cost to restaurants and delivery drivers,” Commissioner Afable said. It’s a small change but one that will help to preserve our economy, protect jobs, and maybe give all of us the hope that things will be back to normal again in the weeks and months to come.”

Even before the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance issued today’s order, many Wisconsin insurers began offering coverage to their policyholders beginning delivery services. Restaurants interested in this coverage should contact their insurance agent or insurance company directly.

The order will stay in effect until the public health emergency order is lifted, in whole or in part, to permit restaurants to resume normal operations. Coverage for policyholders will be effective on the date it is requested.

MADISON, WI

IRS, Wisconsin extends tax filing deadline to July 15

Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.

Governor Tony Evers said, "This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time. Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can."

Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.

There is no limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.

This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.

This relief is solely for income tax payments, estimated income tax payments and returns due April 15, 2020.

There will be no interest or penalty for the period of April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

Interest, penalties, and underpayment interest for failure to make quarterly estimated tax payments with respect to such postponed federal income tax filings and payments will begin to accrue on July 16, 2020.

"This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline," said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

"Roughly, half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their tax returns, and most have received refunds, on average over $700," noted Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. "We are still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits that Wisconsinites rely on such as the Homestead Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit."

MADISON, WI

Wisconsin fuel supply remains stable

In light of the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (WPMCA) are reassuring consumers that Wisconsin’s fuel supply remains stable.

As part of DATCP’s continued outreach with a variety of stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic, WPMCA confirmed to the agency that fuel supply continues to flow into the state and is available for retail purchase.

“WPMCA members are committed to serving Wisconsin consumers throughout this emergency. Our members work to maintain clean facilities and monitor fuel quantities on a frequent basis,” confirmed Matthew Hauser, President & CEO of WPMCA.

“DATCP is committed to serving the citizens of Wisconsin to maintain a fair marketplace and ensure an adequate supply of high-quality fuel,” said Randy Romanski, DATCP Interim Secretary. “Our Division of Trade and Consumer Protection stands ready to respond to any questions or concerns Wisconsin consumers may have.”

Consumers with questions or issues related to fuel quality, price gouging, or other consumer protection issues can contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov.

To find more state agency resources on COVID-19, please visit https://www.Wisconsin.gov/COVID19. If you have health-related questions about COVID-19, please contact the Department of Health Services at DHSREsponse@wisconsin.gov or (608) 266-1865, or visit their website: http://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

WASHINGTON

Agriculture and food “absolutely critical” in fighting pandemic

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson welcomed the designation of agriculture, including food production, distribution, and retail, as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security in an announcement made by the DHS on March 19.

The announcement allows those along the food and agriculture supply chain to continue operating to meet the national need. In a statement, Peterson noted the importance of farmers, food processors and producers, distributors and retailers as essential to the well-being of the country as it faces the growing coronavirus pandemic.

RIVER FALLS, WI

UW-River Falls Colts in Training Sale transitioned online amid COVID-19 concerns

On March 16, due to the COVID-19 situation classes at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls were suspended and moved to an online delivery method through the end of spring semester. As a result, the 2020 Colts in Training Program was suspended and the sale on May 2 was cancelled. Twenty-three horses enrolled in the program that did not return to their owners as well as two UWRF aged lesson horses will be offered on an online auction April 2-4 at www.dvauction.com.

For buyers to bid and purchase horses, they will need to preregister and be preapproved. Please go to www.dvauction.com to do so. Horses can be viewed online at www.uwrfcoltsale.com (2020 horses), www.dvauction.com and the UWRF Colts in Training Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwrfcoltsale). Each horse will have a short riding video, a profile picture, a photo of the horse and student, pedigree research, short sale summary and a video of the horse walking. Any known unsoundness that a horse may have will be noted in the horse’s sale summary.

Since the UW-River Falls campus is closed to visitors, face-to-face viewing of the horses is unavailable. If a buyer is unable to pick-up their purchased horse by April 7, boarding will be available at the UWRF Campus Farm until you are able to do so.

“I would especially like to thank all of the UWRF students that have spent the last months caring for and training the sale horses. I appreciate all the hard work they put in this year, I appreciate the dedication and passion they have exhibited, and I am so very proud of each of them,” said UWRF Colts in Training Program Director and 2020 Sale Manager Nathan O’Connor. “I am so very sad that they did not get to finish the semester and experience the live auction day experience, however, their perseverance in this stressful time gives me hope. I would also like to thank the sale consignors, UWRF alumni and horse community that have reached out and offered their assistance during this time. Their support has made this transition much easier.”

Serious buyers may email or message the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwrfcoltsale) if they have a question about a sale horse. Questions can also be emailed to O’Connor at nathan.h.oconnor@uwrf.edu.

