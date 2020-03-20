CLOSE

Groups set to host breakfast on the farm for the 2020 National Dairy Month this June may have to make plans, but be prepared to cancel if bans on social gathering aren't lifted due to COVID-19. (Photo: Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

In the ever-evolving world of COVID-19 and public health concerns, it's hard to know what the immediate future holds. Many dairy groups are gearing up for June Dairy Month wondering what's in store for National Dairy Month breakfasts and events.

Without a crystal ball to see how the future will play out, Beth Schaefer, with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, said the "difficult decision to not send out National Dairy Month kits and event support materials as encouraging social gatherings would be insensitive," has been made.

Putting community safety as a top priority, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is "committed to doing our part to adhere to CDC recommendations and stop the spread of the virus," according to a press release.

Even though breakfast on the farm events are up in the air right now, National Dairy Month is still an opportunity to celebrate Wisconsin dairy farmers and encourage consumers to buy local. Dairy farmers continue to work tirelessly, in the midst of COVID-19 concerns, to do what they do every day, month and year - care for their animals, protect the water and soil, and produce fresh, nutritious milk.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin provided some ideas to keep the spirit of June Dairy Month in communities.

Plan your event, plan to postpone

Based on current news, we're all unsure as to when the social gathering ban will be lifted, so work with your host farm/location to determine is this is a viable option.

Tie to dairy dates like National Farmer’s Day (Oct. 12) and World School Milk Day (Sept. 30)

Events later in the year

Bring the dairy good to existing events later in the year and begin advertising your 2021 event early.

For extra inspiration, don’t miss the March 30th Wisconsin Dairy Excellence Award Webinar – Community Events and Retail Promotions

If you have to cancel, plan to be bigger and better in 2021.

Do the unexpected

Celebrate social dairy distancing with unique approaches to National Dairy Month.

Host a drive through dairy breakfast similar to how restaurants are currently operating. (note, this option must align with CDC group gathering recommendations)

Partner with local restaurants to promote dairy carry-out promotions.

Surprise and Delight dairy farmers/supporters with cheese curds, chocolate milk or dairy swag and share their stories on social media, local newspapers or video.

Get social

Get Social, as in social media. Utilize content from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to celebrate our Wisconsin Dairy farmers and remind consumers to buy local dairy and support our Wisconsin Dairy Farmers.

Plans are moving full-speed ahead with non-gathering related plans. Groups can expect to receive social media content, guides for sharing the dairy story with local media and increased focus on messaging to buy local dairy, supported with great recipe content by April 3.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will be monitoring the situation.

