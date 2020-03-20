CLOSE

AgriSafe Network will provide a free webinar to share evidence-based information about COVID19 and to help agricultural producers identify strategies for responding on their farm.

The webinar, which will be held from 12 - 1:15 p.m., March 23, is intended for agricultural producers, ranchers, farmers, farm workers, veterinarians, Extension personnel, rural health care providers, and others who work in agriculture.

The webinar will help participants:

be aware of common signs and symptoms of COVID-19

understand the transmission risk to yourself, employees, and potentially your animals

describe infection control principles and appropriate strategies for limiting disease transmission

locate resources and training for Ag producers related to infection prevention

A recording of the webinar will be available in the AgriSafe Learning Lab after the event for those unable to attend the live event.

Register here. If you are not currently an AgriSafe member, you can still register after setting up a guest account.

