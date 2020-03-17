CLOSE

UW Extension (Photo: UWEX)

As a Division of UW-Madison, Extension is following the lead of UW-Madison leadership in responding to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. We are also attuned to public health officials and leadership in our county on closures and further restrictions. The latest health guidance on responding to the COVID-19 is “flattening the curve” or limiting the spread of the virus via protective measures. We want to make sure we’re following best practice and promoting health and safety.

For Extension, this guidance has prompted staff to transition to telecommuting and remote delivery of programming. This follows guidance from UW-Madison to work remotely as possible through at least April 10, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect the health and safety of our communities.

This move to remote work and program delivery is consistent with public heath guidance to limit exposure. Staff who are able to work remotely will begin doing so. UW Extension is also working with staff who cannot work remotely to accommodate their situations.

"We want to make sure our staff are in safe and comfortable positions, and we are planning policies and recommendations for all of our workers. Social distancing and preventing potential infections is a key area we can help with to hopefully curtail the impacts of this outbreak," UW Extension reported.

To continue to be a resource for our counties and state, Extension is transitioning programming to online delivery. Staff are working on innovative methods to serve its audience. With limited or restricted access to public spaces such as schools, colleges, and government buildings, Extension staff are responding to give stakeholders resources via the internet.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/03/17/uw-extension-staff-moves-remote-options-response-covid-19/5066634002/