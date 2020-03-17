CLOSE

New children’s book "Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck's Ice Cream Wish" introduces readers to the round-the-clock work and ingenuity of dairy farming. (Photo: AFBF)

At a time when consumers of all ages are growing in curiosity about where their food comes from, a new children’s book introduces readers to the round-the-clock work and ingenuity of dairy farming. “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” is now available from Feeding Minds Press, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s publishing venture.

“‘Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish’ is a delightful and educational story that we hope will engage young readers and spark curiosity about where their food comes from,” Daniel Meloy, executive director of the Foundation said. “That’s our goal with every resource the Foundation provides, and we’re excited to add this story to the growing library of books that tell the story of modern agriculture.”

In this “dairy-tale,” a young boy named Chuck wishes for all the ice cream he can eat, prompting his “Dairy Godmother” to show up to grant his wish with a dairy farm, where he gets a firsthand look at all the hard work and care that goes into producing his favorite treat.

In this “dairy-tale,” a young boy named Chuck wishes for all the ice cream he can eat, prompting his “Dairy Godmother” to show up to grant his wish with a dairy farm, where he gets a firsthand look at all the hard work and care that goes into producing his favorite treat. (Photo: AFBF)

Just like young Chuck, readers can learn more about the real work of a dairy farm, and the story doesn’t stop on the last page. The Foundation also released a companion video to introduce readers to a real dairy farmer named Chuck, former Maryland Farm Bureau President and “ice cream farmer,” Chuck Fry.

“Whether the Dairy Godmother takes you on your first farm visit, or you are well acquainted with the wonders of dairy farming, we invite you to dig in and sprinkle a little farm-grown joy around,” Meloy said.

“Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” is the second title from Feeding Minds Press, which published “Right This Very Minute” in January 2019. The book is available for purchase directly from Feeding Minds Press, as well as on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online.

Feeding Minds Press is a project of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. The mission of the Foundation is to build awareness and understanding of agriculture through education. The goal of Feeding Minds Press is to publish accurate and engaging books about agriculture that connect readers to where their food comes from and to who grows it.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/03/17/new-ag-book-introduces-children-dairy-godmother/5066548002/