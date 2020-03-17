CLOSE

Winn is Dairy Advocate of the year

South Wayne, Wis., farmer Jim Winn is this year’s winner of the Dairy Business Association’s Dairy Advocate of the Year award. Winn runs Cottonwood Dairy with partners Brian and Randy Larson.

Jim WInn (Photo: Patrick Flood)

Winn’s unmistakable passion for the dairy community made him the perfect candidate to receive the award: from his collaboration with other farms in an annual Day at the Dairy, which draws hundreds of elementary school students, to his leadership in helping to form the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, a famer-led group focused on protecting and improving water quality.

Winn is also a member of the board of directors for Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, which represents farmers in the Midwest on federal policy.

Hardyman named ag business consultant

Tim Hardyman was recently named a consultant with Agri-Business Consultants, LLC. Hardyman will provide business and consulting services for dairy producers located in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. Some of his responsibilities include developing business plans for enterprise consulting, business monitoring, financial training for staff, and financial benchmarking to help dairy producers make sound business decisions.

Tim Hardyman (Photo: Submitted)

Hardyman worked as a high school agriculture instructor and FFA advisor in southwest Wisconsin for nine years, and as a farm business and production management instructor at the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College for three years. During this time, Hardyman also gained experience in the feed industry as a livestock nutritionist and dairy business specialist. Hardyman then transitioned into agriculture banking and served as a senior vice-president and market president in the southwest Wisconsin area for 15 years.

Brown to serve on Landmark Board

Brian Brown of Belleville has been elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of Landmark Services Cooperative. Brown serve as the at-large director position formerly held by retiring director John Blaska, who served the board for 25 years.

The election was held at 87th annual meeting on January 23, 2020, at the headquarters in Cottage Grove, WI. Board positions for 2020 include: Jim Lange, Board Chairman; Jon Prochnow, Vice Chairman; Kevin Klahn, Secretary/Treasurer; Brown, Director; Sandy Larson, Director; Keven Schultz, Director; Max Wenck, Director.

AV Roth (Photo: T.Michael Keza)

Roth assumes NPPC presidency

Howard AV Roth, a fifth-generation hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wis., was elected as president of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) at its National Pork Industry Forum.vRoth owns and operates Roth Feeder Pig, Inc., managing a 3,000 head farrow-to-wean operation. His farm operation includes 1,200 acres of corn, oats and alfalfa, along with a black Angus herd.

In addition to serving on the NPPC board for the past eight years, Roth previously sat on the Wisconsin Pork Association board of directors and currently serves as chairman of the association's Swine Health Committee.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream recognized

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized Cedar Crest Ice Cream as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, Cedar Crest contributed over $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Chris Keim (Photo: Submitted)

Keim joins Holstein Foundation board

Chris Keim, DVM, Fort Atkinson, Wis., is the newest addition to the Holstein Foundation board of trustees. The board oversees the direction of the Holstein Foundation's youth and young adult educational and leadership development programs.

Keim is a founding partner of Sunshine Genetics, Inc. in Whitewater, Wis. His family roots in the Brown Swiss breed helped to make "Sun-Made" genetics popular. Chris and his partner, Dan Hornickel, DVM, developed the company into a thriving business that performs traditional embryo transfer work, markets embryos worldwide for clients, offers in-house ovum pick up and in vitro fertilization and donor housing. Chris and Dan were named World Dairy Expo’s 2018 Industry Persons of the Year.

Jamie Fisher (Photo: EDGE)

EDGE adds conservation group coordinator

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has added a coordinator for the co-op’s support of a growing number of farmer-led watershed conservation groups.

Jamie Fisher will work directly with the groups through Edge’s involvement in the Dairy Strong Sustainability Alliance, of which Edge is a founding member. She most recently served in the roles of sales support, marketing and human resources at CP Feeds in Valders, Wis.

In her new role, Fisher will provide the watershed groups organizational and communication support, data collection and outreach. She will help the groups plan and implement their programming to expand conservation efforts and meet goals.

John Rettler (Photo: FarmFirst)

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative board elects officers

John Rettler of Neosho, Wis. was re-elected as president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative’s board of directors. Other officers elected were Steve Brock of Daggett, Mich. to serve as vice-president, Kathy Bauer of Faribault, Minn. as secretary, and Wayne Gajewski of Athens, Wis. as treasurer.

Re-elected to three-year terms included Bob Dietzel of East Dubuque, Ill., Richard Meyer of Unity, Wis., and Brian Wozniak of Stanley, Wis. The board of directors consists of dairy farmers, one from each of the nine districts. Jean Reisinger of Spring Green, Wis. and Dan Vandertie of Brussels, Wis. are also members of FarmFirst’s board of directors. Travis Clark of Rosendale, Wis. is the Young Cooperator Representative on the board.

Thirteen elected to CentralStar Board of Directors

Member-stockowners of CentralStar Cooperative confirmed the election of 13 dairy and beef producers to the board of directors at the cooperative’s annual meeting in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

CentralStar board of directors representing areas in Wisconsin include: Steve Abel, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Lyle Ott, Hilbert, Wis.; Dan Mielke, Colby, Wis.; Dorothy Harms, Reedsburg, Wis.; Larry Voigts, Platteville, Wis.; Rick Adams, Elkhorn, Wis.; Roger Weiland, Columbus, Wis.; Lee Jensen, Elk Mound, Wis.; Andy Wolf, Oconto Falls, Wis.; Steve Maier, and Jim Falls, Wis. holds the appointed position.

Abel of Abel Dairy Farms, LLC , was elected Vice President. Ott of River Bridge Holsteins, LLC was elected Second Vice President and Mielke was elected Treasurer. Harms of Valley Springs Farm was elected Secretary. CentralStar Cooperative Inc was established May 1, 2019 as a result of the merger between NorthStar Cooperative Inc. and East Central/Select Sires.

Sarah Hagenow (Photo: UW Extension)

Hagenow honored

Sarah Hagenow, a member of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club and a student at Rio High School, was selected as the 2020 Columbia County 4-H Crowley Leadership Award recipient, according to a Jan. 28 press release. She received a commemorative engraved medallion and the chance to compete for state-level awards, including a partial scholarship to attend the National Dairy Conference and a $500 scholarship for continuing dairy education.

WCGA elects new board members, officer team

The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA) held its Board of Directors election at the WCGA Annual Meeting this week during the 2020 Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo. Mike Berget and Mark Hoffmann, incumbents, were re-elected to serve their second term with the WCGA Board of Directors.

Doug Renout (Photo: WCGA)

Loren Jesch, Sales Manager for Legacy Seeds, was reelected to serve as an Affiliate Director. Shane Goplin was elected to serve his first three-year term as director. He will be replacing Ben Augustine of Sheldon who completed his maximum term limit.

The 2020 WCGA Board of Directors officer team includes: Doug Rebout, President; Zeb Zuehls, Vice President; Mark Hoffmann, Secretary/Treasurer. At-Large Directors include Mike Berget, Jim Emmert, James Giese, Shane Goplin, Casey Kelleher and Steve Knoebel. Andrew Grebner and Loren Jesch continue as an Affiliate Directors and Joe Lauer of UW-Extension as Ex-Officio.

Zeb Zuehls (Photo: WCGA)

CentralStar Coop announce new hires

CentralStar Cooperative added a new slate of employees. AI technicians in Wisconsin include: Leonard Eicher, Barron, Wis.; Kyle Knops, Clayton, Wis.; Caleb Hamm, Waupaca, Wis.; Scott Casto, Janesville, Wis., Colton O'Brien, Hilbert, Wis.; Steve Schneider, Pulaski, Wis.

New hires in the Dairy Herd Information (DHI) milk- and diagnostic-testing division are: Lexi DuSell, Hudson, Wis.; Scott Nitschke, Fox Lake, Wis.; and Jadyn Sander, Wauzeka, Wis.

Emil Walleser (Photo: DCHA)

Walleser wins DCHA scholarship

The Dairy Calf & Heifer Association (DCHA) chose Emil Walleser of De Soto, Wis., as this year’s $1,000 scholarship recipient. The DCHA scholarship program honors an outstanding student pursuing a degree in agriculture, with a particular interest in calf health and future productivity.

Walleser earned a bachelor’s degree in dairy science, with a pre-veterinary emphasis, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and will receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine this year. Also, he gained certifications in collection and in vitro embryo production, financial management, business, basic fish health medicine and beef quality assurance.

Following completion of his DVM degree, Walleser will embark on a master’s degree program that focuses on data science, computer learning and artificial intelligence.

