The Wisconsin Public Service cancelled it's annual farm show in Oshkosh as coronavirus concerns escalated last week. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The ag industry began feeling the impact of COVID-19 with the March 12 announcement from Wisconsin Public Service of the cancellation of it's 60th annual WPS Farm Show scheduled for March 31 - April 2 in Oshkosh.

Matt Cullen of WPS said in a new release that the decision to cancel the signature event was made in order to protect the health and safety of attendees, and follows recommendations issued Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

On March 13, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin (PDPW) announced the 2020 PDPW Business Conference is moving forward as a ‘Virtual Conference’. The PDPW Board of Directors made the decision in step with the recommendations of President Donald Trump and Governor Tony Evers to protect the public's health.

As reported by Wisconsin Ag Connection, the following groups have announced whether or not they will be holding their respective events. This list will be updated as more information comes in.

PROFESSIONAL DAIRY PRODUCERS OF WISCONSIN

ONLINE ONLY: Annual Business Conference, Madison, March 18-19

CENTRAL WISCONSIN EDUCATIONAL MEETING

Pending: Educational Meeting, Marshfield, March 18

WISCONSIN FARMERS UNION:

Canceled: Dairyland Forum & Rally for Rural Wisconsin, Dunn County, March 29

WISCONSIN PUBLIC SERVICE:

Canceled: WPS Farm Show, Oshkosh, March 31-April 2

WISCONSIN FFA:

Canceled: Wisconsin FFA Board Meeting, Madison, March 13

Canceled: 212 and EDGE Conference, Stevens Point, March 20-21

Canceled: UW-Platteville CDE Judging, Platteville, March 19

Canceled: MSTC CDE Judging, Marshfield, March 24

Canceled: UW-River Falls CDE Judging, River Falls, April 4

Pending: UW-Madison State FFA CDE Judging, Madison, April 24

Pending: Sectional Speaking Contests - various (All WI Schools are closed through April 6, per state order)

NORTH AMERICAN INTERCOLLEGIATE DAIRY CHALLENGE

Canceled: NAIDC National Competition, Green Bay, March 26-28

WISCONSIN CHEESE MAKERS ASSOCIATION

Canceled: International Cheese Technology Exposition, Milwaukee, April 14-16

WISCONSIN HORSE COUNCIL

Canceled: Midwest Horse Fair, Madison, April 17-19

WISCONSIN HUNTER EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

Canceled: Recertification Course, Rothschild, April 18

WISCONSIN RURAL PARTNERS

Postponed: Wisconsin Rural Summit, Marshfield, April 22-23

