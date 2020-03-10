CLOSE

Leaders from Milk Source LLC of Kaukauna, Wis., from left, John Vosters, Todd Willer and Jim Ostrom have been named Dairy Producers of the year and will be honored at the 2020 Expo Recognition Awards this fall during World Dairy Expo. The group was nominated and selected by their peers for making instrumental contributions to the dairy industry and their communities. (Photo: Courtesy of Milk Source LLC)

MADISON, Wis. – A large dairy will be among recipients of the 2020 Expo Recognition Awards this fall during World Dairy Expo®. Nominated and selected by their peers, these honorees have made instrumental contributions to the dairy industry and their communities.

2020 honorees

Dairy Producers of the Year—Jim Ostrom, John Vosters and Todd Willer, Kaukauna, Wis., Milk Source.

Industry People of the Year—Steve Eicker, King Ferry, N.Y., and Connor Jameson, Tulare, Calif., Valley Agricultural Software.

International Person of the Year—Wijnand Pon, Garnwerd, Groningen, Netherlands, URUS Group.

Continuing an Expo tradition, these individuals will be formally recognized during World Dairy Expo at WDE’s Dinner with the Stars, September 30, 2020 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. Banquet tickets will be available at worlddairyexpo.com beginning on July 1. Expo attendees and banquet guests are invited to attend Social Hour with the Stars in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall prior to the banquet.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/03/10/world-dairy-expo-recognizes-milk-source-dairy-producers-year/5011885002/