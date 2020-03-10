CLOSE

This smiling Colby Jack cheese from Shullsburg Creamery II, LLC, in Shullsburg, Wisconsin greeted attendees at the World Championship Cheese Contest on March 5, 2020, in Madison. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Wisconsin lived up to its long standing reputation by winning more awards than any other state or country at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest. 2020 marked the 33rd biennial edition, showcasing premier technical and quality cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients to compete for global recognition.

Wisconsin maintains its reputation of producing the highest quality cheese and dairy products. Consumers are paying attention and looking for these award-winning products which creates demand for Wisconsin milk.

This Goat Cabrie from Saputo Cheese in Wisconsin was one of many sampled by visitors to the World Championship Cheese Contest held March 3-5, 2020 in Madison. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

In total, Wisconsin cheesemakers, butter and yogurt makers claimed 31% of all awards from 48 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies. While Wisconsin did not claim the champion cheese honors, our cheesemakers and dairy processors did have big wins:

• 45 Best of Class awards for Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies

• 48 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies won one or more awards

• Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies swept 14 classes (meaning that Wisconsin took Best of Class, Second Award and Third Award)

• Three Wisconsin cheeses earned a spot in the contest’s top 20 - Roth Buttermilk Gorgonzola, Marieke® Gouda Smoked Cumin, Maple Leaf English Hollow Cheddar.

Wisconsin maintains its reputation of producing the highest quality cheese and dairy products. (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

