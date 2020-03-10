CLOSE

More and more people are consuming meat according to an in-depth study performed by food industry stakeholders. (Photo: Eileen Meslar/AP)

More and more people are consuming meat according to an in-depth study performed by food industry stakeholders.

The 15th annual study of meat and poultry through the consumer's eyes was conducted by the Food Industry Association, Foundation for Meat and Poultry Research and Education, and the foundation for the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute).

According to the groups, the Power of Meat 2020 explores consumption trends, sales growth and consumer preferences and found demand for meat is accelerating with $50.5 billion in sales for 2019.

“The Power of Meat is a thorough examination of consumer behavior and reflects the value of meat and poultry to retailers,” said Julie Anna Potts, NAMI President and CEO in a news release. “The survey affirms the ongoing work of the industry to improve trust in animal protein is welcomed by consumers and useful to retailers.”

The survey took a deep dive into consumer interest in topics like production claims and sustainability. With almost half of respondents believing that animal agriculture does not have negative impacts on the planet if done properly, the belief that it does have negative impacts is higher among younger generations, showing the opportunity and importance of consumer education.

Meat department sales are strong in dollars and volume, driven by beef and chicken, and spending per household increased. When it comes to meat consumption, moderation is far more popular than elimination, with flexitarians (12%) looking to reduce their animal protein through smaller portion sizes and/or a day without meat/poultry.

FMI Vice President, Fresh Foods, Rick Stein noted how meat-shopper consumption patterns are shifting.

“One of the most compelling storylines in the analysis is that 83% of shoppers purchase specific cuts of meat and they are eating smaller portions, but with total volume sales up slightly, that means they are eating less more often,” he said.

Meat brands continued to benefit from being a preferred purchase among younger shoppers, but 2019 was a strong year for private brands (up 12.3%). Shoppers say they want to hear from brands about nutrition (58%), food safety practices (57%), animal care practices (46%) and the brand’s environmental impact (40%).

The Power of Meat was conducted by 210 Analytics and is made possible by Cryovac, A Division of Sealed Air.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/03/10/analysis-points-strong-demand-meat/5017383002/