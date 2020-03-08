CLOSE

National Ag Day, organized by the Agriculture Council of America, is designated to help educate the world how food is grown, the role it plays in Americans’ lives and the U.S. economy and to highlight the various careers it involves. (Photo: Agriculture Council of America)

On Tuesday, March 24 the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation will be partnering with the Wisconsin Beef Council to host a live cooking demonstration on Facebook as part of National Ag Day. Wisconsinites are invited to join the live broadcast at noon.

The live video can be found by searching for either Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation or Wisconsin Beef Council on Facebook at noon on March 24. The cooking demonstration ties into this year’s National Ag Day theme of, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table” and is meant to make a connection between consumers and the farmers who grow and raise the food on our dinner tables.

“This year’s theme is exciting because now more than ever, consumers are interested in learning more about where their food comes from and farmers enjoy connecting with those who purchase the food products they grow and raise,” said WFBF’s Director of Communications Sarah Hetke.

Other ways that Wisconsin residents can get involved in celebrating National Ag Day include:

Nominate A Farmer Contest

Wisconsin residents are invited to nominate someone who embodies this year’s National Ag Day theme, “Agriculture: Food for Life.” The nomination form can be found at bit.ly/NominateAFarmer20. Nominations will be accepted through March 25.

Finalists will be selected by WFBF’s Promotion and Education Committee and will be featured on social media with the winner being selected by popular vote on Facebook. The top three finalists will receive Culver’s coupons. The winner will also receive $50 to Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Grocery store sampling

Wisconsin Farm Bureau is partnering with commodity groups from around the state to host food sampling stations at the Madison West Hy-Vee on Monday, March 23. Store customers will be able to sample Wisconsin grown and raised food products and meet the farmers who make it all possible. The sampling will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hy-Vee located on Whitney Way in Madison.

To learn more about hosting a grocery store sampling event in your area, visit WFBF’s Promotion and Education Committee’s Playbook. Page 22 outlines how to host, budget and plan for the event.

“National Ag Day is an excellent time for farmers and consumers alike to celebrate,” Hetke added. “No matter what your connection is to agriculture, we can all celebrate the food on our dinner tables.”

You can stay up to date on celebrating National Ag Day by joining the ‘National Ag Day 2020’ Facebook event hosted by Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program.

To download resources about National Ag Day, visit agday.org.

