CLOSE

DCHA provides a forum for education and global exchange of information on dairy calf and heifer best management practices and relevant research. (Photo: Lance Cheung/USDA)

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — The American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB) named Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (DCHA) a Registry of Approved Continuing Education- (RACE) approved provider. RACE is one of the four key programs provided by AAVSB. The RACE program’s purpose is to develop and apply uniform standards related to providers and programs of continuing education (CE) in veterinary medicine. Consequently, veterinarians and veterinary technicians may now earn CEs at DCHA meetings.

“Continuing education is such a critical part of the veterinary culture,” said TJ McClure, DCHA president. “Similarly, education is a crucial part of DCHA’s culture. Thus, we’re extremely pleased to be named a RACE provider.”

In addition, the AAVSB RACE committee approved the 2020 DCHA Annual Conference as meeting the standards adopted by AAVSB. The program is approved for 17 CE credits, with 14 being the maximum available to any one veterinarian or veterinary technician. This RACE approval is for the categories of scientific, non-scientific clinical and non-scientific practice management/professional development. The DCHA Annual Conference is set for April 7-9, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

Furthermore, the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS) approved the 2020 DCHA Annual Conference for 15 CEs. ARPAS provides certification of animal scientists through examination, continuing education and commitment to a code of ethics. ARPAS members are responsible for reporting CEs earned at the DCHA Annual Conference.

DCHA provides a forum for education and global exchange of information on dairy calf and heifer best management practices and relevant research. “We welcome veterinarians and animal scientists to join us in Madison to enhance their animal health knowledge and skills, and then communicate that information to their clients,” said McClure.

To view the DCHA Annual Conference agenda and to register, go to: Bit.ly/DCHA2020conf.

The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (www.calfandheifer.org) was founded in 1996 based on the mission to help dairy producers, calf managers and those professionally focused on the growth and management of dairy calves and heifers. With a national membership of producers, allied industries and research leaders, DCHA seeks to provide the industry’s standards for profitability, performance and leadership, serving as a catalyst to help members improve the vitality and viability of their individual efforts and that of their business.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/03/04/dcha-attains-race-approved-status/4956331002/