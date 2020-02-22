CLOSE

In this file photo tubes attached to splines collect sap from maple trees at Drewry Farms in Plymouth. Each spring splines are tapped into a different spot further down the trunk of the tree and removed at the end of the season. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers kick off Maple Month, from March 15 - April 15, on March 7 at 10 a.m. in Manitowoc County at Inthewoods Sugarbush, 1040 Union Rd., Manitowoc with the first tree tapping.

Join the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association (WMSPA), Alice in Dairyland, Abigal Martin and WMSPA Maple Marketing Intern, Rachel Van Deurzen at the kick off the event starting with the reading of the Governor's Proclamation by a state official proclaiming Maple Month. After the Proclamation is read Alice in Dairyland and the Maple Marketing Intern will tap the official state tree, the Maple, along with Jesse and Margo Wagner owners of Inthewoods SugarBush. After the tapping, Inthewoods Sugar Bush will give education tours of their Sugar Bush.

For additional information go to www.wismaple.org. or call Theresa Baroun at 920-680-9320

Many maple events and open houses, including those listed below are offered throughout Maple Month. Go to www.wismaple.org under Public Calendar of Events for the most updated list.

• March 21: Kickapoo Gold, E8533 Cherry Grove Rd., Viroqua. Annual open house held on the farm. An all organic breakfast of pancakes, maple syrup, sausages, and beverages available. Local food provided by Kickapoo Gold and Organic Valley. Proceeds to benefit Westby and Viroqua FFA. For more information visit www.kickapoogold.com or call 608-634-4896.

• March 21: Maple Sweet Dairy/ Maple Buzz, 4501 Cty. Hwy W, De Pere. A fun day of learning how to make maple syrup and take a wagon ride to the woods. Try new specialty products, including Maple Bourbon Coffee, Sprecher’s Maple Root Beer, Maple Balsamic and Honey Maple Vinaigrette. Also, enjoy tasty treats and ice cream with maple syrup hot off the evaporator (all at no cost). For more information visit www.maplesweetdairy.com or call 920-680-9320.

• March 27 - 28 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Maple Syrup Cooking Demonstration, downtown Rhinelander. Call 715-490-6480 for more information.

• March 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Inthewoods Sugar Bush, 1040 S. Union Rd., Manitowoc. For more information visit www.inthewoodssugarbush.com or call 920-242-9050.

• March 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Devine Design Farm, 6127 N. County Rd J, Reedsville. Self-Guided Tour of Dairy Sheep Farm, Sugar House, and steaming Evaporator Producing Fresh Maple Syrup. Fresh handmade bakery, maple sugar, maple flavored syrups, maple syrup, sample locally made sheep cheese, and browse a selection of fresh cut lamb chops. Call 920-905-4439 for more information.

File photo: Drewry Farms maple syrup is sold at select stores and farmers markets. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

• March 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Drewry Farms Maple Products, W5762 Winooski Rd., Plymouth. Annual open house with tours of our processing facility as well as wagon rides up to the woods. Small samples of pancakes with Drewry Farms maple syrup, as well as Miesfeld breakfast sausage made with Drewry Farms maple syrup. This year there will be samples of root beer floats with the Sprecher Maple Root Beer as well as another new product of maple mustard made by Pearce Family Farm in Walworth.

Other vendors who also use Drewry maple syrup in their products include Log Cabin Orchard with apple cider grog; Cowhig Farms, selling their meats; Julie’s Country Confections with maple caramel and kettle corn; Old Plank Farm, greens with a maple syrup dressing; Bunuelos a Mexican pastry; Cupcake-A-Rhee and Whisk selling maple syrup baked goods. For more information visit www.drewryfarmsmaple.com or call 920-893-5189.

• March 28 - 29 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Weller's Sugarbush LLC, 184597 McDivitt Rd Wittenberg. For more information call 715-253-2662.

• April 4: Hardwood Hill Sugar Bush, 802 150th Ave., Amery from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 715-554-2731 for more information. Hustad’s Sugarbush, 2165 11 ½ St., Cumberland, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Call 715-822-4608 for more information. Christians Maple Syrup, 12926 Cty Rd. O, Grantsburg from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 715-488-2797 for more information. Morley’s Maple Syrup, 1346A State Hwy 48, Luck from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 715-554-2301 for more information. Richter Maple Syrup, 2717 170th St., Luck from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 715-554-2824 for more information. Mlejnek Family Sugarbush, 1981 26th Ave, Rice Lake, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 715-205-8513 for more information.

• April 4 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Z Orchard LLC, 654 115th St., Amery.

• April 4: Phelps Maple Syrup Fest, 4451 Old School Rd., Phelps from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Phelps Maple Syrup Fest is centered on the grounds of the Phelps school, where you can watch tree-tapping demonstrations and find your favorite maple treats at the Maple Café. Take a driving tour or guided bus tour of local sugar bushes to see where this popular treat originates and how sap becomes maple syrup. The event includes kid’s games and activities, an arts and crafts show with over 70 vendors, maple syrup and honey displays, and a maple syrup contest judged by local celebrities. The day’s activities and sugar bush tours are free of charge for all attendees. A portion of the proceeds from Maple Syrup Fest will benefit area high school graduates through continuing education scholarships.

• April 4 – 5: Zubell’s Sugar Shack, 34651 210th Ave., Gilman. Call 715-447-5446 for more information.

• April 25: Taylor County Lions Maple Fest (Taylor County Fairgrounds), State Hwys 13 and 64, Medford, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Taylor County Maple Fest includes Maple Syrup Judging, pancake breakfast featuring maple syrup, crafters/vendors displayed, children's activities including a children's parade with floats using the theme - "Wisconsin Maple Magic," antique tractor/machinery display, chain saw carving, food and refreshments served all day.

• May 2: WMSPA annual meeting at 10 a.m., Marshfield, Hotel Marshfield.

• May 1 - 2: Maple Hollow, Merrill. For more information visit www.maplehollowsyrup.com.

• Aug. 6 - 16: Wisconsin State Fair, 640 S 84th St., Milwaukee.

• Sept. 19 - 20: Marshfield Maple Fest, Wildwood Park, 1800 S. Roddis Ave., Marshfield.

• Oct. 20 - 24: International Maple Conference, La Crosse. For more information visit www.wismaple.org.

