The theme for National Ag Day is, “food brings everyone to the table.” (Photo: Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom)

On March 24, Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom encourages everyone to celebrate National Ag Day through participation in the annual youth coloring contest and reading event. The theme for National Ag Day is, “food brings everyone to the table.”

Youth contest

Students should draw and color a picture that shows people who are involved in growing, producing, processing, selling, preparing or somehow have another connection to food. They may focus on one person or several and may add a caption to describe their picture. Entries are due March 31.

The contest is open to children ages 12 and under with three divisions: ages 6 and under, ages 7 through 9 and ages 10 through 12. The entry page and contest rules are located on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website (wisagclassroom.org/) under the Events and National Ag Day tab. All the contest rules and forms are in the 2020 Ag Day activities and contest booklet.

The Ag in the Classroom is a program to help students K-12 to understand the importance of agriculture. (Photo: Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom)

Ag Day reading event

Join farmers, teachers, FFA and 4-H members, college students and other agricultural enthusiasts by reading books about agriculture on National Ag Day. Participants are encouraged to identify a group they want to read to. Ideas include elementary classrooms, home school families, nursing home residents, daycare groups or anywhere people are interested in learning about agriculture.

The recommended book is the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom’s Book of the Year Right This Very Minute by Wisconsin author Lisl Detlefsen. The book is available for purchase through the store on https://www.wisagclassroom.org/shop/. There are activities, background information and talking points available.

Readers are welcome to choose other accurate books about agriculture too. After the visit, participants are asked to complete a report form, available on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website, so the outreach of the activities can be tabulated. Please use #WiReadsAg2020 on social media to talk about National Ag Day and your reading activity.

To download resources about National Ag Day, visit wisagclassroom.org or agday.org.

