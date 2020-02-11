CLOSE

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club from Holmen in La Crosse County won the Cedar Crest 2019 Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest with its Road Trip Wisconsin flavor. The grand prize award is $300. (Photo: Courtesy of Wisconsin 4-H Foundation)

The winning flavor in the Cedar Crest 2019 Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest features rich chocolate ice cream representing the fertile farmland of Wisconsin, walnut pieces for the northern woodlands, ribbons of caramel representing the mighty Mississippi and other rivers of our great state, and pieces of cheesecake for the state's long-standing history of cheese production.

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club from Holmen in La Crosse County was the grand prize winner its Road Trip Wisconsin Flavor. The group is led by Peggy Maricle.

The grand prize winner will be awarded $300. The winner and all finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning in July.”

Finalists include the White Cedars 4-H Club from Winneconne with its Ant Hill flavor, the Mississippi Mud 4-H Club from La Crosse with its Lunar Mud flavor, the Magnolia 4-H Club from Evansville with its Pina Moolada flavor and teh Big Elk Badgers 4-H Club from Phillips with its Logger Loot flavor.

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including last year’s winner, Wisconsin Campfire S'more created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond, Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend, and Deep Space, developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club.

Says Cedar Crest President, Ken Kohlwey, “We are proud to support this annual contest and partner with the 4-H organization. It’s really exciting each year to see the enthusiasm, creativity and teamwork shown by the kids in coming up with a unique flavor. We look forward to sharing the winning entry with our consumers.”

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, like Wisconsin Campfire S’more, are a result of the contest.

