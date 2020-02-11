CLOSE

Mary Reisinger, left, of Texas, and Sydnie Paulsrud of Wisconsin will spend the next year promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, and media interviews. (Photo: Courtesy of the American Honey Queen Program)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Sydnie Paulsrud is expanding her role in the honey industry nationally.

The 20-year-old that hails from Chippewa Falls, Wis., was selected as the 2020 American Honey Princess during the American Beekeeping Federation national convention in Schaumburg, Ill. Paulsrud was chose as the 2019 Wisconsin Honey Queen during the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association annual convention in late November.

Paulsrud, the daughter of Thea Weinberger of Eau Claire, Wis., and Jack Paulsrud of Augusta, Wis., will serve alongside Mary Reisinger, 19, of Dallas, Texas, who was selected as the 2020 American Honey Queen.

Prior to serving as a spokesperson for the beekeeping and honey industry, Paulsrud studied childcare services in college and also works for DHL-Fleet Farm Distribution Center.

According to the American Honey Queen program, the pair will spend the next year promoting the beekeeping industry throughout the United States in a wide variety of venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, and media interviews.

Last year, Hannah Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, Wis., reigned as the 2019 American Honey Queen. The third generation beekeeper attends UW Eau Claire where she is continuing to study nursing.

