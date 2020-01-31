CLOSE

Wisconsin cheese is featured on the PWC billboard in NYC’s Times Square. (Photo: Courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

MADISON – In the week leading up to last year’s big game, Americans bought 89.5 million pounds of cheese and this year sales are expected to top 90 million pounds (IRI). This kitchen staple is having a big moment right now in the minds and mouths of foodies. With Wisconsin winning more awards for cheese than any other state or country, Wisconsin is proof that domestic cheese can rival imports and deserves a spot on everyone’s game day cheeseboard.

This Sunday millions of Americans will tune in to watch football’s biggest game and attend a pre-game party. While the best teams are battling it out on the field, you need to be sure you serve up a menu featuring the world’s most awarded cheeses from Wisconsin, The State of Cheese®.

“If you’re hosting for the big game, you want to start out with championship quality ingredients, like the amazing cheeses from Wisconsin,” says James Briscione, renowned chef and two-time champion of Food Network’s “Chopped.” “Wisconsin is obsessed with cheese! With over 600 varieties of cheeses produced in Wisconsin, you can be sure that you’re going to find great cheese to please everyone!”

“As much as we all love football, we all know that at least half the people at your party aren’t just there for the game – they are there for the food,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Cheese is your game winning play to win over eager and hungry party goers. With a roster of game day recipes this tasty, your spread is guaranteed to be this year's MVP.”

The best game day dishes are available in the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share., an online food and lifestyle magazine from Wisconsin Cheese. The new Spicy Game Day Cheeseboard has the perfect balance of salty and spicy flavors that will keep adventurous friends asking for more. If your crowd is more of the ooey, gooey, cheesy, bacon deliciousness type, the Bacon Cheeseburger Football Dip is the answer for you! Served in a bread bowl in the shape of a football, this dish looks impressive but is secretly super easy with only seven steps from start to finish.

Discover more mouthwatering recipes to add to your menu and new entertaining inspiration that goes beyond the cheeseboard at WisconsinCheese.com/recipes.

