Amy Penterman (Photo: Patrick Flood, Patrick Flood Photography)

Members of the Dairy Business Association re-elected three members to fill open positions on its board of directors at the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference.

The three directors:

Amy Penterman, DBA’s president-elect, owns and operates Dutch Dairy in Thorp with her husband. Penterman also has worked as a crop insurance agent for 19 years and was in farm lending for 15 years.

Lee Kinnard (Photo: Patrick Flood, Patrick Flood Photography)

Lee Kinnard, the group’s secretary, who owns and operates Kinnard Farms in Casco with his family, is a board member for Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed conservation group in Kewaunee and southern Door counties. He also played a leading role in the formation of the Dairy Strong Sustainability Alliance and serves on its newly formed board of directors.

Jack Hippen (Photo: Patrick Flood, Patrick Flood Photography)

Jack Hippen is the North America manager for STgenetics and has been involved in the dairy equipment and dairy genetics industries for 25 years.

Other board members: Tom Crave, president; Steve Bodart, treasurer; Paul Fetzer; Kevin Collins; Greg Siegenthaler; Bob Nagel; and Mike North, president emeritus.

