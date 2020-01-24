CLOSE

Brody Stapel (Photo: Patrick Flood Photography)

A dairy farmer from Hatley, Wis., was elected by members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative to its board of directors at the co-op’s annual business meeting during the Dairy Strong conference.

Heidi Fischer of Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm will serve three years on the board in a position that had been open. Fischer works on her farm in north-central Wisconsin with her husband, John, and his parents, Mike and Sue. She manages the cows and calves.

Heidi Fischer (Photo: Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative)

Fischer participated in a Dairy Speaks in D.C. lobbying visit to Washington, D.C., last year, where she met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to talk about issues important to the dairy community.

Incumbent board member Jerry Meissner, who farms in central Wisconsin, was re-elected.

Brody Stapel, who farms in eastern Wisconsin, remains Edge’s president. Other directors: Todd Doornink, vice president; Mitch Davis, treasurer; Jim Winn, secretary; Michael Crinion; and John Umhoefer, an advisor.

