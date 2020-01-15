CLOSE

Pete Curran (Photo: Courtesy WI Farmers Union)

Curran is membership director for WFU

Wisconsin Farmers Union announced that Pete Curran has been hired as Membership Director. In this role, Curran will be responsible for membership support, growth and engagement.

Curran has spent 30 years in marketing, sales and nonprofit management. Most recently, he served as a sales representative for Pioneer Seeds. He also served as a volunteer for the 2019 Farm Technology Days and helped coordinate fundraising and planning of Ag Career Day, an educational event for students.

An avid photographer, Curran is also known for his Facebook page, “When I listened to a farmer:” which celebrates farmers as the original American entrepreneur.

Cory Vande Wettering (Photo: Courtesy Keller Inc.)

Keller, Inc. names Vande Wettering as president

Cory Vande Wettering has been named President of Keller, Inc., replacing Wayne Stellmacher who had been President and CEO since 2006. After spending 12 years in sales, Vande Wettering intends to continue to lead Keller into the future, while still maintaining the integrity Keller has earned over the past 60 years.

Stellmacher will continue to be a critical member of the Keller team as their Chief Executive Officer, remaining highly involved until his retirement in the first quarter of 2021. Stellmacher will remain a Keller Board Member beyond his retirement date.

WI members to serve on AFBF Issue Advisory Committees

Three Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation members have been named to American Farm Bureau’s Issue Advisory Committees. The 13 committees will meet in Washington, D.C. at the end of February.

AFBF’s Issue Advisory Committees provide an avenue for Farm Bureau’s grassroots leaders to contribute their issue expertise to the organization’s policy deliberations.

Joe Bragger (Photo: WFBF)

Don Radtke (Photo: WFBF)

Outcomes of the committees’ deliberations include advice and counsel to the AFBF Board of Directors on policy-related actions AFBF might be advised to take, recommendations for state Farm Bureau policy development and policy recommendations to the AFBF Resolutions Committee.

Joe Bragger of Independence was selected to serve a two-year term on the water committee. This committee covers Clean Water Act issues, national and regional water storage programs, Army Corps of Engineers water related efforts and flood control. Bragger is a dairy and poultry farmer and serves as WFBF’s President.

Robert Nigh (Photo: WFBF)

Don Radtke of Merrill was appointed to a two-year term on the agricultural labor committee. He and his fellow committee members will explore topics like guest worker programs, OSHA regulations, employment taxes and health care. Radtke is a Marathon County Farm Bureau leader and former WFBF board member.

Robert Nigh of Viroqua will serve a two-year term on the animal care committee. This committee will examine current animal care and animal health standards, antibiotic use and livestock processing. Nigh is a dairy farmer and serves as the District 3 Director on WFBF’s Board.

Sally Turpin (Photo: WFBF)

Turpin named to AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee

Sally Turpin has been appointed by the American Farm Bureau Federation to its Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee for the 2020-2022 term beginning in March.

The national committee is comprised of 16 positions representing all regions of the U.S. An individual or a couple may hold each committee position. Turpin is also a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee.

Turpin worked as an agronomist for several years and then as a dairy consultant for the past six years. She is now an energy services representative for WPPI Energy

Charitee Seebecker (Photo: Courtesy WI Holstein Association)

Seebecker joins Wisconsin Holstein Association staff

Charitee Seebecker was recently hired as the director of sales and membership for the Wisconsin Holstein Association. She began her new duties in Nov. 2019.

In her role, Seebecker is responsible for membership recruitment and maintenance, leading sponsorship efforts and educational programming, helping sell advertisements for the Wisconsin Holstein News and assisting with WHA events.

Prior to joining the team at WHA, Seebecker served as the AmeriCorps farm to school specialist where she educated kids about Wisconsin agriculture.

Matt Lippert (Photo: Courtesy UW Extension)

Lippert expands duties with UW Extension

Clark County Extension has a new Dairy and Livestock Agent. Matt Lippert, also the Wood County Agriculture Agent, is now serving Clark County half time. Lippert has worked with many dairy producers across North Central Wisconsin offering help with nutrition, raising heifers, facility design, genetics, herd health and many other dairy management related topics.

He has first-hand experience as a member of his family dairy farm. Lippert is excited to be a part of Clark County the largest dairy county in Wisconsin.

WCMA adds staff as Member Services Expand

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) recently welcomed Ellie Herman to its staff as Communications, Education and Policy Coordinator, as the organization’s member services continue to grow.

Ellie Herman (Photo: WCMA)

Herman will help members engage in industry-specific trainings, workforce recruitment initiatives, communications presence and major events. Herman has experience managing social media campaigns and organizing events.

WCMA also recently promoted Sara Schmidt to the role of Office and Member Service Manager, running the Association’s scholarship program, elevating its online and print member directory, welcoming new members, and guiding special projects. She also manages WCMA’s accounting and database systems, and has been with WCMA since August 2018.

Bulgrin new president of National Onion Assoc.

Doug Bulgrin, the onion packing shed manager for Guma Farms of Endeavor, Wis., is the new president of the National Onion Association. Bulgrin was elected to the two-year term in December, at the association’s annual convention in Naples, Fla.

Bulgin has been with Gumz Farms and its predecessor, Lewiston Corp., for 30 years. He plans to focus on increasing NOA membership and member participation. He has been involved in the association, working on food safety issues, and has visited Washington, D.C., on industry business last year.

Doug Bulgrin (Photo: WI Onion Association)

WALSAA welcomes new members to Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Agriculture and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) is named Helen Holtz and Kay Maas as the newest members of the WALSAA Board of Directors. Holtz completed two years at FISC and works on her family’s beef and lamb farm and has started her own business installing native pollinator habitats and micro prairies.

Maas is a consulting clinical registered dietitian nutritionist. She attended UW-Madison and CALS to earn an undergraduate degree in bacteriology, meat and animal science, and a master’s degree in meat and animal Science. Maas is a lifetime member of WALSAA and is interested in focusing on scholarship opportunities for CALS students while serving on the Board of Directors.

Rick Roden (Photo: Courtesy of DFW)

DFW Board appoints Roden

Dairy farmer Rick Roden has been appointed to the board of directors of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Roden will serve as the representative for District 18 covering Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Roden filles the position formerly held by Sheboygan Falls dairy farmer and former DFW board member Dean Strauss following his untimely death. Roden will serve District 18 through the remaining term.

