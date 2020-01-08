CLOSE

Silver Spring Foods - a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms Inc, is the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company has been family owned and operated since 1929. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish and the parent company of Silver Spring Foods, won a $28,902.60 Focus on Energy grant to subsidize a new solar power installation on its Eau Claire farm.

The Huntsinger Farm solar project will be one of the first farm solar installations in Wisconsin. According to the US Energy Information Administration, less than 2% of energy in Wisconsin is generated by solar power today. BMO Harris Bank will provide further financing for the project.

Carlson Electric of Hudson, WI, which has extensive experience implementing solar energy solutions of all sizes throughout Wisconsin and beyond, will install the solar farm in Spring 2020.

At least 40,000 attendees at Farm Technology Days 2020 Eau Claire, July 21-23, 2020 will be able to tour the new solar field at Huntsinger Farm, the Host Farm for next year’s event.

The 288 solar panels that make up the Huntsinger Farms solar field are made in North America, and are the same type of solar modules that are mounted on the roof of the US State Department building in Washington, D.C. The Solar Electric (PV) System operates at 100.00 kW AC and will generate approximately 144,000 Kilowatt Hours per year for Huntsinger – the maximum power generation allowed by Xcel Energy’s standard net-metering policy. The solar field will generate power year-round.

“The solar field is an important step in planning for the farm’s future. By harnessing solar energy, we will bring energy costs down dramatically, improve overall efficiency, and move further towards sustainability," Eric Rygg, president and great grandson of founder Ellis Huntsinger said. “We hope that other farmers across Wisconsin will come and see the solar field during Farm Technology Days next year and discover how they can install solar on their own farms, too.”

