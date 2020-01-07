CLOSE

University of Wisconsin Madison students Kalista Hodorff and Colin Uecker were named Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl during the 2020 Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention held Jan. 3-5 in Stevens Point, Wis. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – University of Wisconsin Madison students Kalista Hodorff and Colin Uecker received top honors during the 2020 Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention held Jan. 3-5 in Stevens Point, Wis.

The pair shared the spotlight, earning the organization's most prestigious honor of being named Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl. The award recognizes the effort and excellence put forth in their Holstein projects and contributions to the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.

Hodorff, who hails from Eden of Fond du Lac County said it was an incredible honor to be recognized as the 2019 Wisconsin Holstein Association Outstanding Girl.

"I am grateful to the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association for providing opportunities for the youth to grow in their knowledge of the dairy industry and leadership skills," she said.

Hodorff thanked the Fond du Lac County leaders and advisors for their support throughout the years as well as her family.

"Thank you to my parents, Corey and Tammy Hodorff and my sisters for their endless support and helping to push me outside my comfort zone to grow as an individual," she said.

Jefferson County native, Colin Uecker said it was both an honor and privilege to be recognized as the 2019 Wisconsin Holstein Association Outstanding Boy.

"This association has given me the opportunity to meet people from across the state and country that I am proud to call friends, and will be forever grateful for that," he said. "However, this opportunity would not have been possible if it wasn't for several people and great mentors."

The Watertown resident thanked his parents Bill and Michele Uecker for always supporting him in his adventures, as well as the Nickels family who have allowed him to board his cattle at their farm, as well as the Sarbacker family.

"I'm glad that I had the opportunity to work with some of the most hard working and genuine people within this great industry," Uecker said. "I greatly appreciate all the opportunities and friendships this association and industry has given me and look forward to my future in the industry."

This year's convention was hosted by the Clark County juniors and welcomed more than 400 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers.

Throughout the convention junior members participated in numerous contests, including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl. The event also bestowed accolades on up and coming members in the association.

2019 Distinguished Junior Members were honored during the annual banquet at the Junior Holstein Convention. They include Jenna Broege and Nicole Broege, Rock County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Eliza Endres, Dane County; Hannah Hockerman; Marquette County; Kalista and Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Mason Jauquet, Shawano County; Ben Kronberg, Rock County; Rachel McCullough, Green County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; Dawson Nickels, Dodge County; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County; Fritzy Ullom, Chippewa County; Colin Uecker, Jefferson County and Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

2019 Distinguished Junior Members

Also receiving honors were 14 other Distinguished Junior Members, 12 Young Distinguished Junior Member winners, and 10 Twelve & Under Recognition winners, all of which excelled in their Wisconsin Holstein activities in 2019.

In addition to Uecker and Hodorff, 2019 Distinguished Junior Members (DJM) were honored during the annual banquet on Saturday evening. They include Jenna Broege and Nicole Broege, Rock County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Eliza Endres, Dane County; Hannah Hockerman; Marquette County; Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Mason Jauquet, Shawano County; Ben Kronberg, Rock County; Rachel McCullough, Green County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; Dawson Nickels, Dodge County; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County; Fritzy Ullom, Chippewa County; and Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County.

A dozen younger members were awarded the Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members honor. Those receiving the award include: Ashley and Colton Brandel, Jefferson County; Ava Endres, Dane County; Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; Jacob Harbaugh, Shawano County; Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Emiliy Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and Grady Wendorf, Dodge County. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members

Not to be outdone by their older counterparts, a dozen younger members were awarded the Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members (YDJM) honor. Those receiving the award include: Ashley Brandel, Jefferson County; Colton Brandel, Jefferson County; Ava Endres, Dane County; Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; Jacob Harbaugh, Shawano County; Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Emiliy Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and Grady Wendorf, Dodge County.

Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Katie Brandel, Jefferson County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; Vivian Lichty, Dodge County; Abby Meyer, Calumet County; Ella Raatz, Clark County; Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac County; and Payton Sarbacker, Dane County. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

Twelve & Under Member Recognition

Lastly, Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Katie Brandel, Jefferson County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; Vivian Lichty, Dodge County; Abby Meyer, Calumet County; Ella Raatz, Clark County; Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac County; and Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.

Mason Jauquet, Rachel McCullough, Hannah Nelson and Colin Uecker were selected as representatives in the DJM category and will submit award forms to the national level with hopes of being honored at the National Convention. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

National award hopefuls & more

Of the exceptional youth recognized, four representatives in the DJM and the YDJM categories were selected to submit award forms to the national level with hopes of being honored at the National Convention. Mason Jauquet, Rachel McCullough, Hannah Nelson and Colin Uecker were all chosen to represent Wisconsin as DJMs. The YDJM delegates include Ashley Brandel, Colton Brandel, Ava Endres and Jacob Harbaugh.

The 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Princess and Attendant were also crowned at the banquet on Saturday evening. This year, Hannah Ullom of Chippewa County will serve as the WHA Princess, and Roslind Anderson of Pierce County will join her as the WHA Princess Attendant.

Hannah Ullom of Chippewa County will serve as the Wisconsin Holstein Association Princess with Roslind Anderson of Pierce County joining her as the WHA Princess Attendant. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

Dairy Bowl

More than 50 volunteers helped coordinate Dairy Bowl matches, Dairy Jeopardy contests, and the speaking contest. The Manitowoc/Calumet County team took first place in the senior Dairy Bowl contest with Brown County Team 1 coming in second place. The winner of the junior division was Wood County with Iowa County Team 1 taking second.

The Manitowoc/Calumet County Dairy Bowl team comprised of Clarissa Ulness, Garrett Ulness, Lauren Siemers and Brianna Meyerwill represent Wisconsin at the National Holstein Convention in Lancaster, Pa. in June 2019. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

Team members on the senior Manitowoc/Calumet County team include Clarissa Ulness, Garrett Ulness, Lauren Siemers and Brianna Meyer. The Wood County junior team consisted of Wyatt Dorshorst, Sarah Dorshorst, Emma Bangart and Maddie Hensel. Manitowoc/Calumet and Wood Counties will represent Wisconsin at the National Holstein Convention in Lancaster, Pa. in June 2019.

Rounding out the top five for the junior division were Brown Team 1, Shawano Team 1 and Fond du Lac Team 2, respectively. Finishing in third through fifth place in the senior division were Green County, Dodge County and Door County.

All juniors at convention had the chance to compete in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The top competitor in each of three age brackets has the opportunity to compete at the national level. Winning the junior division was Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; second was earned by Austin Meyer, Calumet County; and third went to Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.

The Wood County junior Dairy Bowl team consisting of Wyatt Dorshorst, Sarah Dorshorst, Emma Bangart and Maddie Hensel will represent Wisconsin at the National Holstein Convention in Lancaster, Pa. in June 2019. (Photo: WI Holstein Association)

In the intermediate division, Coltin Coffeen of Brown County topped the group with Brianna Meyer, Calumet County, and Marissa Vosberg, Green County, placing second and third, respectively. Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County, was the winning contestant in the senior division, Mason Jauquet of Shawano County placed second and McKenna Coffeen of Brown County took home third place.

Youths advancing to national competition in the speaking contest this year are: Junior division—Austin Meyer, Calumet County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; and Madison Wiese, Brown County. Intermediate division—Matthew Gunst, Dodge County, Abby Meyer of Calumet County and Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County. Senior division—Brianna Meyer of Calumet County; Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County; and Lauren Siemers of Manitowoc County.

For complete results, visit the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association Facebook page.

