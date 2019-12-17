CLOSE

Confused by the new regulations regarding manure management? The Farmers for Lake Country is offering a free seminar beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 County Hwy. O, Ashippun, Wis.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to answer questions and explain regulations in the NRCS 590 and NR 243 rules.

When applied according to the agronomic needs of crops, manure can improve productivity by reducing the need for commercial fertilizer and improving soil health. However, over-application of manure nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorous, can increase the risk that these nutrients will flow into and contaminate surface water and groundwater. Presentations will center on how the proper capture, storage, treatment and use of manure can improve both farm efficiency and protect the environment.

The event will include a complimentary lunch sponsored by DATCP, DNR, Tall Pines Conservancy, the Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program and Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.

Farmers for Lake Country is a farmer-led group that assists with best-management practice education, in addition to facilitating conservation cost-sharing programs.

To RSVP, contact Tom Steinbach at Tall Pines Conservancy at (262) 369-0500 or e-mail tom@tallpinesconservancy.org.

