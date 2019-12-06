CLOSE

The 2019 Farm & Rural Lobby Day group on the steps near the Capitol earlier this year. (Photo: Courtesy of Wisconsin Farmers Union)

MADISON – Registration is now open for Farm and Rural Lobby Day Jan. 15 in Madison. The annual event is hosted by Wisconsin Farmers Union.

WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar urged farmers and rural advocates to attend, noting, “This is our day in Madison as regular citizen lobbyists. We are exercising our right to petition the government, while at the same time walking the talk as a union of farmers and farmer advocates. For me, it’s a powerful feeling to be an engaged citizen in solidarity with others.”

Topics on the agenda include preserving and transitioning our farmland, protecting drinking water for current and future generations, and ensuring fair maps through nonpartisan redistricting.

“Legislators are eager to hear directly from their constituents about the issues of the day,” said WFU Government Relations Director Kara O’Connor. “Even in this world of modern communication, there’s no better path for finding common ground than sitting down together and having a conversation face to face.”

Farm and Rural Lobby Day will begin at 10am with issues briefings at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., near the capitol square. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation that is of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for their meetings with legislators. Following lunch, the group will head to the Capitol to meet with their senators and representatives, with the day’s activities wrapping up around 4pm.

There is no cost to participate, and registration is open to all Wisconsin Farmers Union members. Please pre-register as soon as possible so legislative visits can be planned accordingly. Members traveling from far reaches of the state are encouraged to carpool, which is being coordinated at https://www.groupcarpool.com/t/f9jagm.

Register online at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or contact Angela at 608-590-5010 or intern@wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more details.

