Hepatitis A outbreak tied to berries spreads to 1 more state
Associated Press
Published 10:27 p.m. CT Dec. 3, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A hepatitis A outbreak tied to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores now includes 16 confirmed cases in six states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 16 cases of hepatitis A, including seven in Nebraska, as part of the outbreak in Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Fresh Thyme has said it's cooperating with the investigation and working with suppliers to identify the source of the contamination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has urged consumers in Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania to discard any fresh blackberries bought from Fresh Thyme between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30.
Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and can cause mild, flu-like symptoms for several weeks.
