Heart & Soul Dempsey Raelyn, owned by Milk Source LLC of Kaukauna was named All-National Summer Junior two-year-old cow. (Photo: Courtesy of World Dairy Expo)

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Holstein breeders from the state of Wisconsin are among the inaugural lineup of All-National Showcase honorees announced by Holstein Association USA.

During the seven-month show season, exhibitors from all over North America paraded their finest cattle in the showring to earn points based on their show placings. The All-National Showcase Program recognizes U.S. Registered Holstein® cows and their owners for exceptional performance at National Holstein Shows.

“We are excited to recognize these outstanding animals and their owners in the first year of the All-National recognition program,” says Jodi Hoynoski, Executive Director, Holstein Identification & Member Services said in a news release. “We set out to add value to Registered Holsteins in a new, free, and easy way, and hope the breeders and owners of all the animals are particularly proud.”

New York state breeders Oakfield Corners Dairy, Oakfield and Reyncrest Farms Inc., Corfu, shared the title of All-National Breeders. Oakfield Corners Dairy also captured the All-National Exhibitor banner.

Wisconsin breeders topped the following classes:

Reserve All-National: Spring Heifer Calf – Duckett Doorman Sierra-TW: Austin Nauman.

All-National: Winter Heifer Calf – Blexys Crush Budweiser-ET, Budjon, Vail, Abbott, Van Exel and Woodmansee.

All-National: Milking Yearling – Budjon-Vail Solmn Apache-ET, Peter and Lyn Vail and Budjon Farms.

All-National: Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Cow – Heart & Soul Dempsey Raelyn, Milk Source LLC.

All-National: Senior Two-Year-Old Cow – MilkSource Goldwyn Capri-ET, Milk Source LLC and Robert Sabo.

All-National: Junior Three-Year-Old Cow – Fraeland Doorman Bonnie, Michael and Julie Duckett.

All-National: Senior Three-Year-Old Cow – Sco-Lo-Af Sid Sangria-ET, James Ostrom and John M. Vosters.

Reserve All-National: Five-Year-Old Cow – K-Land Kilo Black Diamond, Majestic View, G. Lintvedt, R. Shore and P. Probert.

All-National: Six-Year-Old & Older Cow – Co-Vale Dempsey Dina 4270-ET, Milk Source LLC and Ransom Rail Farms Inc.

The top 10 animals in each class and full details on the All-National Showcase Program rules and point system can be found at http://www.holsteinusa.com/allnational.

Holstein USA (Photo: Submitted)

