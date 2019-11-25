CLOSE

Cindy Barber, a fifth-sixth grade teacher at Random Lake Middle School received this year's Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher award. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Farm Bureau)

Cindy Barber, a fifth-sixth grade teacher at Random Lake Middle School in Random Lake, is this year’s recipient of Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program’s Outstanding Teacher Award.

Each year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation recognizes a teacher for his or her efforts in educating students on the importance of agriculture. Teachers of all grade levels and subject areas, with the exclusion of certified agricultural education instructors, are eligible to apply.

“Cindy has been offering her students a wide-range of learning opportunities using programs and resources available on the local, state and national levels,” said Darlene Arneson, Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator.

Last fall Barber’s students presented a farmers’ market for their school. They obtained donations of pumpkins, apples, string cheese and other products. The students also worked with the shop department to build pumpkin and ghost cut-outs.

Barber earned her bachelor of science degree in education from UW-Milwaukee. Prior to that she took pre-education classes from UW - Washington Center and earned an associate degree in culinary studies from Milwaukee Area Technical College. Barber taught at Lumen Christi School from 1993-200, as a substitute teacher in Random Lake from 2006-2010 and full-time at Random Lake since 2010.

Barber will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award and will receive a $500 sponsorship to attend the 2020 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Melissa Liegel, a fourth grade teacher at Tower Rock Elementary School in the Sauk Prairie School District, and Kathleen Schumacher, a K-fourth grade teacher at Stetsonville Elementary School in the Medford School District, were named runners up for their efforts in sharing agricultural literacy with their students.

