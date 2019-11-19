CLOSE

MILWAUKEE, WI

Chicken goes for ride with drunk man

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for drunk driving while having a chicken on his shoulder.

A police report noted that a witness told police Nov. 3 they saw the man's car swerving on Howell Avenue in Oak Creek with the live poultry in his vehicle, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Officers pulled him over and found the chicken inside.

Police issued the man a citation for his third OWI offense and officers contacted the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission to take possession of the chicken.

DOYLESTOWN, PA

Man convicted in 3 deaths; bodies were burned in pig roaster

A man was convicted Nov. 15 for his role in the slayings of three young men who were lured to a suburban Philadelphia farm where they were shot, set on fire and buried.

Sean Kratz, 22, showed little emotion as he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and other offenses. The jury, which deliberated nearly 18 hours over three days, must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Kratz's 22-year-old cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, who was identified as the leader of the plot, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Bucks County prosecutors said DiNardo lured the victims to his family's Solebury farm in 2017. Authorities said Kratz shot 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed Mark Sturgis, 22, and Tom Meo, 21. The victims’ bodies were burned in a makeshift pig roaster and buried in a 12-foot-deep hole.

Prosecutors said the victims went to the farm because DiNardo had promised to sell them a large quantity of marijuana. Kratz and DiNardo were "on a mission to kill, rob, burn and bury bodies.”

WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN

Farmer enters plea, will serve probation in dead cow case

An eastern Indiana farmer has pleaded guilty to one count of failing to dispose of a dead animal after an inspection found 38 dead cows on his property.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports that 42-year-old Rodney Sintz of West College Corner also has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation.

Court documents say an Indiana State Board of Animal Health field veterinarian found the dead cows in various stages of decomposition on March 5. Under state law, animals must be properly disposed of within 24 hours of an owner's knowledge that they have died.

The veterinarian said other cattle appeared below normal body weight and about half of the herd didn't have access to adequate food and water.

JUNEAU, WI

Beef producer meeting planned by UW-Extension

A UW-Extension Beef Cow/Calf producer meeting is being offered to producers of all sizes and the agriculture professionals who service their operations from 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Dodge County Administration Building, located at 127 East Oak Street, Juneau WI.

The evening’s agenda will include a light meal, and speakers. Speaker topics will include Aerica Bjurstrom, UW-Madison Division of Extension Kewaunee County presenting on ‘Converting Your Barn From Dairy to Beef’; and Amanda Young, UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County, presenting on ‘How You Can Be the Best Piece of Equipment You Own’.

Registration fee is $10 and will include meal and educational handouts.

Meeting participants will be eligible for one Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) continuing education credit.

This beef producer meeting is sponsored by the Extension Beef Team. For more information please contact Amanda Young, Dodge County Dairy and Livestock Agent at 920-386-3794.

STEVENSVILLE, MO

Bison escape onto western Montana highway, 2 killed

About 30 bison escaped a western Montana ranch and ended up on the highway near Stevensville, where two suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a pickup truck.

Bitterroot Bison owner Troy Westre tells the Ravalli Republic someone apparently opened a gate on the north end of the ranch property Monday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol received a report of bison on the Eastside Highway at 8:50 p.m.

Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett says one bison was killed by the collision with the pickup truck and another had a broken leg and was euthanized. The pickup was totaled. The patrol's incident report does not indicate the driver was injured.

Family, friends and neighbors helped Westre round up the rest of the herd and they were back at the ranch by midnight.

NEWPORT CITY, VT

Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty at farm, cows neglected

A man has accepted a plea deal in connection to a case of animal cruelty in which at least 20 cows and other animals were deprived of food and care and died on a farm in Brownington, Vermont.

Authorities say the owners of the farm left the animals in the care of their son, 26-year-old, Donovan Steele, of South Carolina, who was unable to care for the animals without working equipment in last winter.

The Caledonian-Record reports he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals; 11 other charges were dropped.

State police Cpl. Callie Field said she found thin animals standing in up to 2 feet of manure with indications of worms and starvation. Carcasses were buried in the manure pile.

Steele awaits sentencing.

