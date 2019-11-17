CLOSE

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the 19-year-old man who died in a farming accident earlier in the week. (Photo: File photo)

SHEBOYGAN - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the 19-year-old man who died in a farming accident earlier in the week.

Mitchell E. McDaniel died Monday as a result of the accident, according to a news release on Thursday. Sgt. Randy Haag said the incident occurred in a silo.

According to his obituary, the Howards Grove native loved fishing, watching football and basketball and spending time with family and friends. He dreamed of owning his own farm one day, his obituary says, and his family takes comfort knowing that he was doing what he loved when he died.

"Mitchell had a huge personality that was larger than life," according to the obituary. "He always stayed true to himself, was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in and was ALWAYS there for his friends."

McDaniel graduated from Howards Grove High School this year.

A memorial service for McDaniel will be held Nov. 18 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center at 6 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/11/17/victim-fatal-farming-accident-identified-19-year-old-howards-grove/4226018002/