This morning, the USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue released the long-awaited Interim Final Rule for the US Domestic Hemp Program. (Photo: Tom Witham/USDA)

USDA Establishes Domestic Hemp Production Program (Washington, D.C., October 29, 2019) – A program that will create a consistent regulatory framework around hemp production has been established.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced during a press conference on Tuesday morning the establishment of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. The program is part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

“At USDA, we are always excited when there are new economic opportunities for our farmers, and we hope the ability to grow hemp will pave the way for new products and markets,” said Secretary Perdue. “We have had teams operating with all hands-on-deck to develop a regulatory framework that meets Congressional intent while seeking to provide a fair, consistent, and science-based process for states, tribes, and individual producers who want to participate in this program.”

The rule includes provisions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve hemp production plans developed by states and Indian tribes including:

Requirements for maintaining information on the land where hemp is produced.

Testing the levels of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Disposing of plants not meeting necessary requirements.

Licensing requirements.

The federal interim final rule will also establish a plan for hemp producers in states or territories that do not already have an approved hemp production plan.

Later this week, an interim final rule formalizing the program will be published in the Federal Register that will allow hemp to be grown under federally-approved plans and make hemp producers eligible for a number of agricultural programs.

"We said we'd get it done in time for producer to make planning decisions for 2020 season and we followed through," Perdue said. "But we still want to hear from you, to help us make sure the regulations meet your needs. That's why the interim final rule include a public comment, continuing a transparent and fair rule-making process that started with a listening session back in March 2019."

The interim final rule becomes effective upon publication in the Federal Register. Following publication, USDA invites public comment on the interim rule and the information collection burden.

A preview of the rule is posted on USDA’s website]. USDA also developed guidelines for sampling and testing procedures that are being issued concurrently with this rule. These documents provide additional information for sampling agents and hemp testing laboratories.

More information about the provisions of the interim final rule will be available on the Hemp Production web page on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website. Once state and tribal plans are in place, hemp producers will be eligible for a number of USDA programs, including insurance coverage through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection.

For information on available programs, visit farmers.gov/hemp.

