Garland Joseph Nelson (Photo: Courtesy of Caldwell County Detention Center)

KINGSTON, Mo. - A Missouri man tied to the disappearance of two Shawano County brothers waived his right to a preliminary hearing in a related case and is scheduled for arraignment next month.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 25, was charged with tampering with a pickup truck that Nicholas Diemel, 34, and Justin Diemel, 24, rented during their business trip to Caldwell and Clinton counties in Missouri. Nelson drove the truck from his farm and abandoned it in a commuter lot on the day the brothers went missing in July, police said.

Nelson was bound over in Caldwell County Circuit Court in Missouri for an arraignment on Oct. 7, when he is expected to enter a plea to the tampering charge. He has been jailed without bond.

Nicholas and Justin Diemel (Photo: Courtesy of Diemel family)

Nicholas and Justin Diemel were reported missing after they failed to board their July 21 flight back home to Wisconsin. The brothers own Diemel's Livestock in the Shawano County community of Navarino.

Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff Larry Fish said authorities found human remains July 30 on Nelson's farm. Officials have not said if the remains were identified as either of the brothers, or whether Nelson has made a statement about the Diemels' disappearance.

Nelson is also facing charges in Kansas for transporting disease-infected domestic animals across state lines and endangering their food supply.

No charges have been filed in connection with the remains on Nelson's property.

