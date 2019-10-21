CLOSE

Wisconsin Association of FFA members, advisors, parents, Alumni and supporters are beginning to register for the 92nd National FFA Convention, coming up on Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.

The city of Indianapolis also is readying for the big event, which draws nearly 70,000 FFA enthusiasts from around the country each year, offering workshops, speakers, national competitions, and award ceremonies, among many other unique opportunities.

This year, some highlights include presentations from Bob Goff and Michelle Poler, as well as the National FFA

Officer Team; concerts from country stars Brett Young and Old Dominion; business tours; rodeo; music by the National FFA Band and Chorus; the second year of the 17,000-square-foot Blue Room, a cutting-edge, interactive educational opportunity; and so many other experiences during the four-day annual event.

Listed below are the Wisconsin FFA members competing for national titles, recognition of Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association, and those receiving honorary awards. All times Central and coverage can be seen at convention.ffa.org.

Second Session

Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

National Chapter Awards; Premier Chapter Finalist - Building Communities – Weyauwega-Fremont; Three-Star Chapters – Badger, Big Foot, Columbus, Denmark, Freedom, Granton, Manawa, Stanley-Boyd, Verona, Waupaca, Waupun, Weyauwega-Fremont; Two-Star Chapters – Adams-Friendship, Beaver Dam, Cochrane-Fountain City, Lodi, Prairie Farm, Sauk Prairie, Shullsburg, Spooner, Stevens Point, Thorp, Tomah, Whitehall, Winneconne.

Third Session

Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m.

Honorary Awards; Honorary American Degrees - Heidi Clausen, Kory Dahlen, Roger King, Mark Strohschein; National Outstanding Achievement Awards - Mark Olsen, Denmark FFA Alumni, Janet Schneider, Campbellsport FFA Alumni; Regional Finalist for the Outstanding Chapter Award - Denmark FFA Alumni; Regional Finalist for the Outstanding State Association Award - Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association.

Fourth Session

Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

National Officer Candidate and Agriscience Fair; National Officer Candidate - Amelia Hayden, Big Foot FFA; National FFA Agriscience Fair Recognition - Animal Systems

Division 2 – Abigail Sykora and Katie Reimer, New Auburn FFA

Division 4 – Caroline Ott and Kyla Dewick, Wrightstown FFA

Division 5 – Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA

Division 6 – Bryce Peterson and Olivia Peterson, Big Foot FFA

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems

Division 1 – Megan Schultz, Adams-Friendship FFA

Division 5 – Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA

Food Products and Processing Systems

Division 3 – Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski FFA

Division 6 – Kelli Sager and Brayden Hahn, New London FFA

Plant Systems

Division 1 – Clare Viau, Stevens Point FFA

Division 2 – Hadly Skaw and Autumn Palmer, New Auburn FFA

Division 3 – Amanda Bender, Big Foot FFA

Division 4 – Caleb Gotham and Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn FFA

Division 6 – Trinity Foster and Alexis Voigt, Wausau FFA

Power, Structural and Technical Systems

Division 2 – Evelyn Cody and Aliya North, New Auburn FFA

Division 5 – Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA

Social Systems

Division 1 – Ella Woodworth, Shullsburg FFA

Division 2 – Cole Pederson and Jaidyn Simmons, New Auburn FFA

Division 3 – Madison Russell, Shullsburg FFA

Division 5 – Reagan Russell, Shullsburg FFA

Fifth Session

Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

National Agricultural Proficiency Awards; Agricultural Services – Kyle Propson, Denmark FFA; Beef Production - Placement – Lauren Dykes, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; Dairy Production - Entrepreneurship – Colin Wussow, Bonduel FFA; Equine Science - Entrepreneurship – Niamh Sexton, Waupaca FFA; Equine Science - Placement – Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA; Forest Management and Products – Tyler Gardner, Pittsville FFA; Food Science and Technology – Kendra Preissner, Kiel FFA o Goat Production – Everlah Riley, Waupaca FFA; Home and Community Development – Katelyn Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; Swine Production - Entrepreneurship – Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA; Specialty Crop Production – Makayla Konkol, Amherst FFA; Vegetable Production – Levi Alsum, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA ; Wildlife Production and Management – Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA.

• Friday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

National FFA Talent Finals o Cassie Johnson, Luck FFA

• Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

National FFA Band and Chorus Concert; National FFA Band - Mya Ploor, Sevastopol FFA, Sydney Schlicht, Mt. Horeb FFA, Cassidy DeWitt, Wisconsin Heights FFA; National FFA Chorus - Jack DeWees, Union Grove, Megan Meyer, Richland Center FFA, Lauren Jones, Darlington FFA, Leah Weninger, Hartford FFA, Matthew Fischer, Owen-Withee FFA, Benjamin Huebner, Lakeside Lutheran FFA, Riley Siegfried, Shawano FFA.

Sixth Session

Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

Stars over America and Leadership Development Events; American Star in Agriscience Finalist – Amelia Hayden, Big Foot FFA; Leadership Development Event Award Winners - Conduct of Chapter Meetings – Shullsburg FFA, Creed Speaking – Kelly Herness, Whitehall FFA, Employment Skills – Jackie Rosenbush, Spooner FFA, Extemporaneous Speaking – Jacqueline Wisinski, Stevens Point FFA, Parliamentary Procedure – Denmark FFA, Prepared Speaking – Ben Styer, Menomonie FFA.

Seventh Session

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 a.m.

American FFA Degree Ceremony; 119 Wisconsin American FFA Degrees

Eighth Session

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Delegate Reports, Leadership Development Event; Award Winners and Nominating Committee Recognition; National FFA Delegates - Ben Styer, Menomonie, Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer, Amara Livingston, Cochrane-Fountain City (1st Alternate); Career Development Event Award Winners - Ag. Communications – Shullsburg FFA, Ag. Issues – Shullsburg FFA, Ag. Sales – Pardeeville FFA, Ag. Technology & Mechanical Systems – Waupun FFA, Agronomy – Lancaster FFA , Dairy Cattle Management/Evaluation – Amery FFA, Dairy Handler – Payton Van Schyndle, Cuba City FFA, Environmental Science/Natural Resources – Pulaski FFA, Farm Business Management – Wrightstown FFA, Floriculture – Osceola FFA, Forestry – Marshfield FFA, Horse Evaluation – Plymouth FFA, Livestock Evaluation – Menomonie FFA, Marketing Plan – Shullsburg FFA, Meat Evaluation and Technology – Jefferson FFA, Milk Quality and Products – Kiel FFA, Nursery and Landscape – Oconto Falls FFA, Poultry Evaluation – Brillion FFA, Veterinary Science – Shawano FFA.

