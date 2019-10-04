CLOSE

World Dairy Expo 2019 (Photo: World Dairy Expo)

A 7-year-old Wisconsin cow earned runner-up honors during the International Ayrshire show at World Dairy Expo. Marilie Gentleman Karmina, shown by Peter Vail and Mike & Linda Hellenbrand of Lomira, Wis., was reserve grand champion behind De La Plaine Bingo Stinger of Bridport, Vt..

Karmina also topped the 100,000 lb. production cow class.

The Intermediate Champion Female was Old-Bankston JC Banner from the Junior Two-Year-Old Cow Class. Banner was exhibited by Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Md. Following Banner as Reserve Intermediate Champion was the winning Senior Two-Year-Old Cow, Old-N-Lazy V Melania-ET, shown by Blue-Spruce Farm of Bridport, Vt.

Jomill Burdette Kalliope, shown by Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Md., was the International Ayrshire Show Junior Champion. Dalton, Dillon and Breanne Freeman of Bremen, Ind., exhibited the Reserve Junior Champion, Nor-Bert Lochin Vesta. Kalliope and Vesta placed first and second in the Fall Yearling Heifer Class, respectively.

Old-N-Lazy, Kurt Wolf and Michael Maier, of Epworth, Iowa, was Premier Breeder. Glamourview-Iager & Walton from Walkersville, Md., was Premier Exhibitor. Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette-ET was named Premier Sire.

In the heifer show, Family Af-Ayr Farm of Caledonia, Ill., was awarded Premier Breeder, and Glamourview-Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Md., was named Premier Exhibitor. Premier Sire of the Heifer Show was Palmyra Berkely Reagan-ET.

International Jr. Ayrshire

Old-N-Lazy Gibbs Morgan-ET was named the Senior and Grand Champion Female of the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Morgan, the winner of the Four-Year-Old Cow Class, was exhibited by Mikayla Endres of Lone Rock, Wis.

Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET followed as the Reserve Senior and Reserve Grand Champion, shown by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio,

The show’s Intermediate Champion Female was the winning Senior Three-Year-Old Cow, Nor-Bert Reinholts Lochin Vail-ET. Vail was exhibited by Dalton, Dillon and Breanne Freeman of Bremen, Ind. Miss Bikini of Iowayside, shown by Dana and Madison Sickles and Jack and Sydney Carroll of Marengo, Iowa, was named Reserve Intermediate Champion and the first-place Senior Two-Year-Old Cow.

Junior Champion and Reserve Junior Champion Female were Nor-Bert Lochin Vesta and Farr Reagan Cheerio, respectively. Vesta, the winning Fall Yearling Heifer, was shown by Dalton, Dillon and Breanne Freeman of Bremen, Ind. Aislynn Farr of Richmond, Vt., exhibited Cheerio, the first-place Summer Yearling Heifer.

Complete class results can be found at worlddairyexpo.com.

