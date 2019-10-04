CLOSE

World Dairy Expo 2019 (Photo: World Dairy Expo)

MADISON – Cutting Edge T Delilah added 2019 Senior Champion and Grand Champion titles to her name at the International Brown Swiss Show on Thursday, October 3.

Delilah, the 2018 World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion of both the Open and Junior Shows, won the Aged Cow, Six-Year-Old & Over Class and was exhibited by Ken Main and Kenny Jo Manion of Copake, N.Y. Exhibited by the same pair of owners was the Reserve Senior and Reserve Grand Champion, Cutting Edge Thunder Faye, the first-place Five-Year-Old Cow.

Intermediate Champion honors were awarded to Jenlar Carter Waltz-ETV, the first-place Junior Three-Year-Old Cow exhibited by Brianna Meyer of Chilton, Wis. Following Waltz as the Reserve Intermediate Champion was Eloc Biver Rennie. Rennie was the winner of the Junior Three-Year-Old Cow Class and was shown by Pierre Boulet and Yvon Sicard of St-Justin, Québec, Canada.

Knapp Jetway Wiggle, shown by Matthew Pacheco of Kerman, Calif. was the Junior Champion. Wiggle was the winning Fall Heifer Calf while the first-place Winter Yearling Heifer, New View C Bravo, exhibited by Molly Moffett and Kelly Jo Manion of West Salem, Ohio was named Reserve Junior Champion.

Elite Dairy of Copake, N.Y. was awarded Premier Breeder of the show and of the Heifer Show. For the honor, the farm took home the Ira Inman Award. Premier Exhibitor was Ken Main and Kenny Jo Manion, also of Copake, N.Y, and Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minn. was named Premier Exhibitor of the Heifer Show. Cutting Edge Thunder was the Premier Sire, and the Premier Sire of the Heifer Show was Voelkers TD Carter.

Official judge Joe Sparrow of Owenton, Ky. and associate judge Jeff Core of Salvisa, Ky. placed a total of 319 animals in the 2019 International Brown Swiss Show.

Jr Show results

Jenlar Carter Waltz-ETV won Grand Champion title of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. This winning Junior Three-Year-Old and Intermediate Champion was exhibited by Brianna Meyer of Chilton, Wis.

Claiming the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Reserve Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award was Random Luck L Talula, exhibited by Matthew Thompson of Darlington, Wis., who also won the Component Merit Class before being named Senior Champion of the 2019 International Brown Swiss Show.

Cutting Edge Tit Butercup-ET, owned by Derek Liddle of Argyle, N.Y., was the winning Aged Cow, Six-Year-Old & Over, and Reserve Senior Champion of the International Brown Swiss Show. Rounding out the champion cows was winning Senior Three-Year-Old and Reserve Intermediate Champion ON-A-Whim Richard Porsche-ET, exhibited by Katie L. Larmon of Greenwich, N.Y.

Winning Winter Yearling Heifer, New View C Bravo, owned by Molly Moffett and Kelly Jo Manion of West Salem, Ohio, was named Junior Champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Taking Reserve Junior Champion honors was winning Fall Heifer Calf, Red Brae Noble Louisiana, owned by Wesley Winch of Fennimore, Wis.

Complete class results can be found at worlddairyexpo.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/10/04/delilah-repeats-grand-champion-brown-swiss-world-dairy-expo/3868024002/