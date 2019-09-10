CLOSE

WARRENS – Find out everything you ever wanted to know about cranberries but were afraid to ask. Learn about Wisconsin Women for Agriculture and the work this group does to promote agriculture and encourage the next generation of agriculture.

Wisconsin Women for Agriculture is holding it’s annual convention and meeting at the Warrens Cranberry Discovery Center on Wednesday, September 18. Anyone interested in WWA, cranberries or agriculture is invited to join in the fun.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with a tour of the Discovery Center followed by lunch, a brief meeting and then a tour of a local cranberry bog.

The Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center is owned by two local cranberry growing families – the Knoepkers and Van Wychens who operate the center in partnership with the Cranberry Museum inc. board of directors.

The 4,800 square-foot Cranberry Discovery Center is located in the historic Union Cranberry Warehouse at 204 Main St. in Warrens,and includes a museum featuring educational exhibits, historic artifacts and videos as well as a gift shop with local cranberry products and a vintage ice cream parlor. The facility draws an average of 10,000 visitors each year.

The Van Wychens and Knoepkers have roots in the Warrens community.

Nodji Van Wychens, a third generation cranberry grower and co-owner of Wetherby Cranberry Co., has worked many years with the Wisconsin Women for Agriculture in an effort to promote cranberries, one of the state’s major agricultural commodities. (Photo: Submitted)

Jim and Nodji Van Wychen are third-generation cranberry growers at Wetherby Cranberry Company, and Nodji Van Wychen served on the board of directors for the Discovery Center. Nodji Van Wychens has worked many years with the Wisconsin Women for Agriculture in an effort to promote cranberries, one of the state’s major agricultural commodities.

Brian and Stephanie Knoepker also are involved in the community. Brian worked on a local cranberry marsh, was the manager of a cranberry receiving station and for 10 years has been director of public works with the village of Warrens.

The cost of the entire day including tours and lunch is $25, paid at registration the day of the event. Please RSVP to Vickie Lingo by call, text or e-mail 715-299-4910 or Vlkeeker@hotmail.com.

The event will also include a silent auction to raise funds for the WWA scholarships. Donated items are appreciated. Wisconsin Women for Agriculture is an affiliate of American-AgriWomen, speaking out for agriculture at the local, state and national levels, serving as an advocate for agriculture, showing that everyone is a part of agriculture every day.

