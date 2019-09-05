CLOSE

Despite a slow start, many opportunities remain to finish the crop year 2019 strong. Tune into PDPW's Sept. 11 webinar to learn more. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Mother Nature has been taking us for a ride this year. Many farmers experienced winter-killed alfalfa followed by heavy spring rains and late-planted corn. More wet weather in May and June further stretched forage inventories. Corn harvest for silage has been pushed into September for most producers, and an early frost is an unwelcome thought.

Fortunately, opportunities remain to finish crop-year 2019 strong. Dr. John Goeser of the Rock River Laboratory, will provide practical management tips to rebound from a slow start and navigate a potentially challenging corn-silage season - with future markets and dairy economics in mind during a Sept. 11 webinar Optimize the 2019 Crop Year hosted by PDPW. The one-hour webinar will being at noon.

Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin (Photo: Courtesy of PDPW)

The webinar will present key information for owners, nutritionists and veterinarians - the whole cow-management team – to help them formulate a plan to manage forage inventories. Tune in for strategies to deal with stress - crop and personal - as well as topics regarding haylage and alternative-forage quality and outside-the-box nutrition ideas.

The program is $100 for PDPW members and $125 for non-members. To register visit https://bit.ly/2lAMveC or call 800-947-7379.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/09/05/finish-2019-crop-year-strong-smart-strategies/2221758001/