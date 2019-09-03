CLOSE

Animal rights activists are getting more creative as they continue to target dairy farms. Recently a dairy farm in Wisconsin was the target of a new scheme where activists posed as USDA officials wanting to conduct a welfare audit.

The farm received a phone call from a woman stating she was with USDA-Animal Health Division and was demanding access to the farm to watch the farmer milk his cows to ensure they are being milked in a humane manner. The women refused to give them her name.

If you receive a call similar report there are three things to keep in mind:

Animal welfare audits will always be conducted in partnership with your cooperative.

If a true animal welfare concern has been called into the sheriff’s office, or the humane society, there will always be a sheriff escort.

Anyone visiting your farm from USDA will have a badge they can show you. At a minimum ask for a business card and call someone to verify their position.

Don’t forget, trespassing is illegal, consider getting authorities involved if necessary.

“Reprinted by permission of Farm Journal media, September 2019”

The original article appeared on the Farm Journal website.

