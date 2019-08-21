Meat products auction earns $100,000 for state 4-Hers
WEST ALLIS – The 150,000 youth involved in 4-H projects, activities and leadership opportunities in Wisconsin will benefit from the proceeds of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair recently in West Allis.
The auction, held each year since 1991, raised nearly $100,000 which will help support the youth by helping to hold conferences and workshops, provide teaching materials and support overall development of 4-H youth.
During the sale the award winning meat products at the State Fair were sold including the sausage from Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland which was awarded “Best of Show.”
Mistress of Ceremonies Pam Jahnke, radio and TV agricultural reporter and host, kicked off the night before Master of Ceremonies Ben Brancel, Endeavor, and Auctioneer Bob Johnson, Milton, sold 28 Champion, Reserve Champion and Honorable Mention meat products. Among those attending the auction were Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, Ray Cross, President of the UW System, Brad Pfaff, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, and other 4-H supporters.
Lauren Thompsonm, Woodville and Leah Witt, Mount Horeb, were among the many youth participating in the event and encouraging bidders. They spoke of the benefits of 4-H involvement including developing leadership abilities.
Witt praised the 4-H program Witt saying, “I feel better prepared to face the future and have the confidence that I can make a difference.”
The Grand Champion, 1st Reserve Champion and Honorable Mention winners and their buyers for each of the categories are:
Flavored Bacon
Grand Champion: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls
Buyer: Randy Schopen Memorial Foundation for $2,500
1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood
Buyer: Meijer, Inc., for $2,000, generously donated back
Resale: Jones Family Farms for $1,600
Honorable Mention: Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac
Buyer: Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps for $1,400
Bone-In Ham
Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland
Buyer: Consortium of Boehlke Bottled Gas, Cousin's Subs, GoRiteway, LeRoy Haeuser & Saz's for $4,500
1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood
Buyer: Daluge Travel for $2,000
Honorable Mention: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville
Buyer: Egg Innovations for $1,300
Flavored Summer Sausage
Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland
Buyer: Meijer, Inc. for $2,000
1st Reserve: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville
Buyer: Rural Mutual Insurance for $1,600, generously donated back
Resale: Wisconsin Farm Bureau for $800, generously donated back
Resale: Meijer, Inc. for $1,000, generously donated back
Resale: Consortium of Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Kay & Duane Bunting, MaryBeth Carr & Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps for $600
Honorable Mention: Sixth Street Market, Ashland
Buyer: Egg Innovations for $650
Dried or Smoked Beef
Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland
Buyer: Daluge Travel for $1,250
1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood
Buyer: Rural Mutual Insurance for $750, generously donated back
Resale: Meijer, Inc. for $400
Honorable Mention: Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac
Buyer: Jeff Swenson for $500
Traditional Snack Sausages
Grand Champion: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls
Buyer: Meijer, Inc. for $2,600
1st Reserve: Wyttenbach Meats, Prairie du Sac
Buyers: Consortium of Major Goolsby's and Ultimate Confections for $800
Honorable Mention: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville
Buyer: Merwin Farms for $1,000
Specialty Cooked Bratwurst
Grand Champion: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville
Buyers: Consortium of Boehlke Bottled Gas, Cousin's Subs, GoRiteway, LeRoy Haeuser & Saz's for $1,250
1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood
Buyer: Crane Farms for $1,250
Honorable Mention: Ray's Market, Colby
Buyer: Hartmann Sand & Gravel for $1,600
Restructured Jerky
Grand Champion: Ray's Market, Colby
Buyers: Consortium of Badger State Auction & Real Estate and Egg Innovations for $1,500
1st Reserve: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls
Buyer: Randy Schopen Memorial Foundation for $500
Honorable Mention: Northwoods Locker LLC, Clayton
Buyer: Gibbsville Implement for $550
Cured Specialty Meat Product
Grand Champion: Geiss Meat Service, Merrill (Beef Bacon)
Buyers: Consortium of Rural Mutual Insurance and Wisconsin Farm Bureau for $1,500, generously donated back
Resale: Crane Farms for $600
1st Reserve: Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn (Cottage Bacon)
Buyers: Consortium of Jones Family Farm, Merwin Farms, Town Bank and Bill Thompson for $4,500
Honorable Mention: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood (Canadian Bacon)
Buyer: Gibbsville Implement for $1,250
Dry/Semi-Dry Sausage
Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland
Buyer: Meijer, Inc. for $1,700, generously donated back
Resale: Crane Farms for $600
1st Reserve: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls
Buyer: Crane Farms for $700
Honorable Mention: Geiss Meat Service, Merrill
Buyer: Recognition Specialists for $900
Another item was auctioned off benefiting the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation and Wisconsin 4-H youth. A Wisconsin-shaped Summer Sausage courtesy of Kewaskum Frozen Foods of Kewaskum was purchased by Kewaskum Frozen Foods for $2,500, and generously donated back to be resold to Egg Innovations for $1,600.
Ten counties in the state contributed raffle baskets with products representing their area. Those baskets earned nearly $2000 toward the event as well.
Throughout the day of the sale various Wisconsin State Fair vendors donated a portion of their sales to the Meat Productions Auction and Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. In total, over $2,000 was donated by these generous vendors.
The auction is produced in partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Wisconsin State Fair and the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors (WAMP). Generous supporters include Meijer Inc., Klement Sausage Company, Inc., Salm Partners LLC, Bunzel’s Meats and Catering of Milwaukee, as well as WAMP.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, WI, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
