A pilot landed his plane in a field north of the Fort Atkinson airport when he experienced engine trouble on Aug. 19, 2019. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's office)

A pilot was uninjured after his plane crashed in a field north of Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport shortly before noon on Aug. 19, 2019.

Deputies responding to the crash were able to speak to the pilot who was the only occupant of the plane, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

The pilot said he experienced engine failure upon takeoff and was trying to return to the airport. When he couldn't make it back to the airport, the pilot landed the plane in a field.

The FAA was contacted and the incident will be turned over to them.

