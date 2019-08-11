CLOSE

The 2019 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow is unveiled with the theme of "Building Our Future" during a ceremony inside the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. The butter cow is made of 800 pounds of recycled butter by artist Sarah Pratt and contains nine hearts hidden within the sculpture that represent the essential nutrients found in dairy products. (Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP)

Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.

The butter cow was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds. The sculpture has been a part of the state fair for almost 100 years.

This year's cow has been sculpted from 800 pounds of recycled butter. The cow stands near the word "Future" to incorporate the theme of the fair, which is "Building Our Future."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, center, and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, left, unveil the 2019 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow during a ceremony inside the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. The theme of this year's butter cow, made of 800 pounds of recycled butter by artist Sarah Pratt, is "Building Our Future" and contains nine hearts hidden within the sculpture that represent the essential nutrients found in dairy products. (Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP)

The cow is on display at the Dairy Building.

Last year, hundreds of pounds of butter was sculpted into a cow by the same Iowa artist, Sarah Pratt. The base had "Land of Lincoln" written on it and included a stovepipe hat, as a nod to Abraham Lincoln.

The fair ends Aug. 18.

