It's like a workshop on your mobile device or computer for producers who have harvested corn silage and are interested in using cover crops, straight from University of Wisconsin-Madison experts.

A nine-part video series takes producers into the fields where they can learn "key aspects of establishing and using a cover crop after corn silage harvest," according to the UW Integrated Pest and Crop Management Youtube channel.

Harvested corn fields are an important place to use cover crops because there isn't a lot of residue after the corn is off the field "so cover crops can play an important role in soil erosion," said Heidi Johnson from the UW-Madison Division of Extension in one of the videos.

From the benefits of soil health gained when using cover crops to fall manure application to spring termination options, the short videos, from two to six minutes make it easy for producers to learn about nine key aspects of growing cover crops.

Barry Bubolz, Natural Resources Conservation Service northeast Wisconsin GLRI area coordinator, explains how manure application and cover crops can work together.

"The timing of the manure application is very important," Bubolz said in the video. "We want to wait for those cover crops to be a couple inches tall before we come back in there with that manure application."

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/08/10/uw-madison-videos-show-how-use-cover-crops-after-corn-harvest/1976316001/