The Whitley family, of Sturtevant, reacts as bidding reaches a record level during the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2005. Metcalfe Sentry Foods bid $58,500 for the steer, breaking the old record of $58,000 set in 2003. This year's grand champion steer netted $47,500 thanks to Meijer. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Another Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction is in the books and by all accounts it was a great success. Not just for the 30 youth that earned the privilege to parade their grand and reserve grand champion steers, hogs and lambs across the Bayer Auction Stage inside the cavernous Case IH Coliseum, but for new Gov. Tony Evers, who served as the event's official dignitary.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Evers said. “Tonight this is all about the kids. The future of agriculture in the state is up here on this stage.“

Evers along with First Lady, Kathy Evers—who have attended the State Fair for 52 seasons straight—cheered on the exhibitors and applauded buyers who financially supported the youth to the tune of $255,850 at this year's auction.

“Funds raised at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction support the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation’s mission to educate and support the Wisconsin State Fair youth livestock exhibitors”, says Bob Johnson, President of the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation. “These youth are the future of the Wisconsin livestock industry and we were overwhelmed with the generosity of our auction supporters.”

While exhibitors are grateful to pocket the generous selling price, a portion of those proceeds from the sale of blue ribbon livestock and other donated goods helps fund scholarships and other awards. This year's sale will funnel $30,500 in scholarship awards as well as an additional $30,000 to fund Wisconsin State Fair Junior Exhibitor Showmanship, Knowledge Master, and Reserve Champion Awards that are awarded annually.

Governor's Blue Ribbon scholarship recipients pose for a photo with DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff (left) and Governor Tony Evers (right) at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Auction on Aug. 7 at the Wisconsin State Fair. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The top-selling animal at this year's auction was a 1,333-pound steer exhibited by Riley Runkel. The grand champion steer was sold for a whopping $47,500 to Meijer.

Winning bids

Grand Champion Steer (Maine-Anjou) exhibited by Riley Runkel of Racine County, Winning bid of $47,500 by Meijer

Logan Schmitz, of Mineral Point, walks his grand champion barrow on the stage for the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Aug. 7 at the Wisconsin State Fair. The barrow sold for $14,000. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

In addition to livestock, four Wisconsin Sports packages were also auctioned:

A one-of-a-Kind, signed, framed and matted Milwaukee Bucks Jersey by Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 NBA Most Valuable Player Recipient, donated by Beer Capitiol Distributing, was purchased by Witel LLC for $1,300

A signed and framed Milwaukee Brewers Jersey by Christian Yelich, MLB's 2018 Most Valuable Player. The package also included a special opportunity for four to watch Brewer's Batting Practice on the field and four Club Level tickets, donated by Beer Capitol Distributing and the Milwaukee Brewers, was purchased by John Yingling for $1,700.

