WEST ALLIS – The Dairyland Youth Celebration, held last weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, celebrated the accomplishments of the nearly 600 exhibitors that participated in the junior dairy and junior dairy goat shows at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

Presented by the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board, the event was supported by 22 businesses and ag industry organizations.

The Supreme Champion Cow of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show was the Champion Red & White Cow – Mead-Manor Def Adeline-Red – exhibited by Megan Moede of Algoma. The Reserve Supreme Champion Cow of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show was the Champion Holstein Cow – Siemers Pure Ki-Anna – exhibited by Lauren Siemers of Kiel.

The Supreme Champion Heifer of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show was the Champion Red & White Heifer – Hilrose Avalnch Addy-Red – exhibited by Grant Vosters of Freedom. The Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show was the Champion Holstein Heifer – Ocean View Eye Candie – exhibited by Hannah Kurt of Deerfield.

Moede, Siemers, Vosters and Kurt each received a $500 cash prize made possible by the generous support of Dairyland Youth Celebration sponsors.

The Supreme Champion Showperson of the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show was 17-year-old Kylie Nickels of Watertown. Nickels received a customized show box, sponsored by Nasco and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board.

The Best Doe in the Show from the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Goat Show was exhibited by Taelyn Smith of Elkhorn, while the Supreme Champion Showperson was 18-year-old Helayna Nerby of Holmen. Smith received a $500 cash prize, while Nerby received a customized show box, sponsored by Nasco and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board.

Other exhibitors receiving a $500 cash prize: Champion Ayrshire Heifer – Lydia Rasmussen, Seymour; Champion Ayrshire Cow – Erin Strauss, Lake Mills; Champion Brown Swiss Heifer – Quincee Johnson, Evansville; Champion Brown Swiss Cow – Matthew Thompson, Darlington; Champion Guernsey Heifer – Jordan Renn, Hartland; Champion Guernsey Cow – Olivia Holzman, Woodville; Champion Jersey Heifer – Abigail Powers, Menomonie; Champion Jersey Cow – Alleah Anderson, Cumberland; Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer and cow – Brett Groebner, Monroe.

Additionally, Andis clippers were awarded to the Reserve Champion Heifer, Champion Bred & Owned Heifer, Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer, Champion Bred & Owned Cow, Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Cow and Reserve Champion Cow of each breed.

Junior Dairy Goat Show

Exhibitors from the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Goat Show recognized during the Dairyland Youth Celebration include:

Champion Junior Doe: Alpine – exhibited by Lexia Olsen, Orfordville; LaMancha – exhibited by Ella Ziemer, Kohler; Nigerian Dwarf – exhibited by Ashli Vesbach, Platteville; Nubian – exhibited by Caleb Considine, Portage; Oberhasli – exhibited by Isabella Broetzmann, Random Lake; Recorded Grade – exhibited by Kimberly Van Donsel, Luxemburg; Saanen – exhibited by Josie Mitchell, Random Lake; Sable – exhibited by Brooke Brady-Cronce, Wauwatosa; Toggenburg – exhibited by Mackenzie Vanthournout, Evansville. Each of these exhibitors received a clippers from Andis.

Grand Champion Doe: Alpine – exhibited by Levi Dulmes, Cedar Grove; LaMancha – exhibited by Josie Stringfield, Randolph; Nigerian Dwarf – exhibited by Alexandra Bachmann, Sheboygan; Nubian – exhibited by Helayna Nerby, Holmen; Oberhasli – exhibited by Isabella Broetzmann, Random Lake; Recorded Grade – exhibited by Josie Stringfield, Randolph; Saanen – exhibited by Levi Dulmes, Cedar Grove; Sable – exhibited by Caleb Considine, Portage.

Each of these exhibitors received a clippers from Andis, as well as a $100 cash prize from the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board.

James W. Crowley Leadership Award Winners Nicole Broege, Rock Co.; Kristi Getschel, Polk Co.; Matthew Gunst, Dodge Co.; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc Co.; Emma Dorshorst, Wood Co.; Brooke Hammann, Barron Co.; Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac Co.; Kelli Marschall, Barron Co.; Izzi Mason, Monroe Co.; Jeremy Schlies, Kewaunee Co.; Morgan Seitz, Outagamie Co.; Rachel Skinner, St. Croix Co.; Carly Strauss, Jefferson Co.; James Wanke, Washington Co.; and Kaelyn Weigel, Grant Co..

Scholarships and more

Other youth recognized during the Dairyland Youth Celebration include: WI State Fair Dairy Promotion Board $1,000 Scholarship Recipients—Meikah Dado, Amery; Ariel Graveen, Merrill; Lydia Luebke, Kiel; James W. Crowley Leadership Award Winners—$500 winners, Nicole Broege, Rock Co.; Kristi Getschel, Polk Co.; Matthew Gunst, Dodge Co.; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc Co. – $5,000 UW-Madison Dairy Science Scholarship Recipient; Emma Dorshorst, Wood Co.; Brooke Hammann, Barron Co.; Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac Co.; Kelli Marschall, Barron Co.; Izzi Mason, Monroe Co.; Jeremy Schlies, Kewaunee Co.; Morgan Seitz, Outagamie Co.; Rachel Skinner, St. Croix Co.; Carly Strauss, Jefferson Co.; James Wanke, Washington Co.; and Kaelyn Weigel, Grant Co..

Lauren Siemers of Kiel was the winner of the John Klossner Trophy as the WI State Fair Dairy Premier Exhibitor Contest Champion.

Knowledge Masters – Dairy

Communications Contest Winner – Mikayla Peper, Osceola; Skillathon Contest Winner– Marcus Schroepfer, Birnamwood; Quiz Contest Winner – Jacob Harbaugh, Marion; Brianna Meyer, Chilton (tie).

Judging Contest Winner – Lauren Siemers, Kiel, Clarissa Ulness, Valders, 2; Grace Haase, Somerset, 3; McKenna Coffeen, DePere, 4; Marcus Schroepfer, Birnamwood, 5.

John Klossner Award—Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County.

Knowledge Masters – Dairy Goat

Judging Contest Winner – Brady Pichler, Menomonee Falls; Industry Interview Contest Winner – Hannah Vanthournout, Evansville; Quiz Contest Winner – Sydney Tone, Stoughton; Skillathon Contest Winner – Shelby Tone, Stoughton.

Communications Contest Winner – Shelby Tone, Stoughton; Shelby Tone, Stoughton, 2; Mason Spencer, Orfordville, 3; Laura Owens, Edgerton, 4; Hallie Case, Beloit, 5.

AgSource Production Winners were Ayrshire – Erin Strauss, Lake Mills; Brown Swiss – Connor Seitz, Seymour; Guernsey – Olivia Holzman, Woodville; Holstein – Lauren Siemers, Kiel; Jersey – Kylie Nickels, Watertown; Milking Shorthorn – Kaitlyn Wanke, Jackson; and Red & White – Grady Wendorf, Ixonia.

AgSource Production Winners

Ayrshire – Erin Strauss, Lake Mills; Brown Swiss – Connor Seitz, Seymour; Guernsey – Olivia Holzman, Woodville; Holstein – Lauren Siemers, Kiel; Jersey – Kylie Nickels, Watertown; Milking Shorthorn – Kaitlyn Wanke, Jackson; and Red & White – Grady Wendorf, Ixonia.

Showmanship Winners

Each of these individuals received show supplies, provided by Nasco. 12-Year-Old – Campbell Booth, Plymouth; 13-Year-Old – Nicholas Roe, Monticello; 14-Year-Old – Deagen Sandelier, Loyal; 15-Year-Old – Sara Kronberg, Milton; 16-Year-Old – Zoe Ertel, Plymouth; 17-Year-Old – Kylie Nickels, Watertown; 18-Year-Old – Roslind Anderson, Ellsworth; and 19-Year-Old – Kalista Hodorff, Eden.

Education Display Winners – Dairy

Each of these counties received a cash prize from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Large Group—Kewaunee Co., 1; Green Co., 2; Wood Co., 3; Sheboygan Co., 4; Jefferson Co., 5; Dodge Co., 6; Fond du Lac Co., 7; Iowa Co., 8; Waukesha Co., 9; and Lafayette Co., 10.

Medium Group—Manitowoc Co., 1; Eau Claire Co., 2; Crawford Co., 3; Monroe Co., 4; Chippewa Co., 5; Sauk Co., 6; Dunn Co., 7; Calumet Co., 8; Clark Co., 9; and Walworth Co., 10.

Small Group—Columbia Co., 1; Elroy Fair Girls, 2; Rusk Co., 3; Langlade Co., 4; Racine/Kenosha Co., 5; Vernon Co., 6; B & V Dairy, 7; Central Wisconsin Dairy Breeders, 8; Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders, 9.

Education Display Winners – Dairy Goat

Each of these counties received a cash prize from the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. LaCrosse Co., 1; Rock Co., 2; and Washington Co., 3.

Herdsmanship Winners

Dairy—Large Group:Barron Co., 1; Polk Co., 2; Dane Co., 3; Kewaunee Co., 4; Fond du Lac Co., 5; Richland Co., 6; Green Co., 7; Dodge Co., 8; Waukesha Co., 9; and Sheboygan Co., 10.

Medium Group: Chippewa Co., 1; Sauk Co., 2; Clark Co., 3; Monroe Co., 4; Eau Claire Co., 5; Trempealeau Co., 6; Calumet Co., 7; Brown Co., 8; Manitowoc Co., 9; and Dunn Co., 10.

Small Group: Rusk Co., 1; Columbia Co., 2; Vernon Co., 3; B & V Dairy, 4; Melissa Konkel, 5; Racine/Kenosha Co., 6; Elroy Fair Girls, 7; Central Wisconsin Dairy Breeders, 8; Wisconsin Ayrshire Association, 9; and Langlade Co., 10.

Dairy Goat—LaCrosse Co., 1; Grant Co., 2; and Rock Co., 3.

Spirit Award Winners

Each of these winning counties received $100, Giant Slide tickets and their county name on the Dairyland Youth Celebration Spirit Trophy, sponsored by Compeer Financial.

Dairy – Jefferson Co.and Dairy Goat – Rock Co..

Tina Kohlman (center) of Plymouth was inducted into the 2019 Dairy Barn Hall of Fame for her 19 years of service on the Wisconsin State Fair Jr. Dairy Staff, 9 of those year serving as superintendent. (Photo: WI State Fair Dairy Promotion Board)

Tina Kohlman of Plymouth was inducted into the 2019 Dairy Barn Hall of Fame for her 19 years of service on the Wisconsin State Fair Jr. Dairy Staff, 9 of those year serving as superintendent.

