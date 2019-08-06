CLOSE

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte (right) speaks to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall during his visit to Soaring Eagle Dairy in Manitowoc County in 2017. Holte will step down as president in December. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

MADISON – After serving seven years at the helm of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, President Jim Holte will be stepping down at the year's end.

Holte announced his retirement from the WFBF Board of Directors effective December 9. The crop and steer farmer from Elk Mound, Wisconsin was elected to the WFBF Board of Directors in 1995 and was elected to lead the statewide agricultural organization on Dec. 2, 2012.

Holte, a Dunn County Farm Bureau member and past county president, represents WFBF’s District 9 which consists of Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer and St. Croix counties as well as the Superior Shores Farm Bureau made up of Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas and Iron counties.

“I will forever be grateful for the people I have met who have guided me through my Farm Bureau journey and the experiences this organization has provided,” Holte said in a news release.

In addition to serving as President of Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company Boards, he will also be retiring from his role on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.

Holte’s term will wrap up at the 2019 WFBF Annual Meeting in December, when the organization will also be celebrating its centennial. During a reorganization meeting of the WFBF Board of Directors, a new president will be selected.

“I look forward to doing more reflecting in the next few months as my service winds down,” Holte added. “It is bittersweet to see this moment on the horizon, but I look forward to more family time, especially with my wife and our grandchildren.”

Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, representing farms of every commodity, size and management style.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/08/06/wi-farm-bureau-chief-jim-holte-announces-retirement/1937797001/