MIDDLETON – Pork producers, allied industry representatives, and friends of the pork industry are invited to participate in Wisconsin Pork Association’s (WPA) 20th annual Pork Classic golf outing. The event will take place on September 4 at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

This is an opportunity to network with pork industry professionals, and to raise revenue for advocacy and legislative activities on behalf of Wisconsin’s pork industry.

Registration deadline is August 20th. To register, download the form at www.wppa.org, call the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email at wppa@wppa.org.

